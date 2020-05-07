Visakhapatnam Gas Leak LIVE Updates: At least five dead, over 70 hospitalised after gas leak at LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam Gas Leak Latest Updates: At least five persons are dead and hundreds sick after poisonous gas allegedly leaked from the LG Polymer plant at Gopalapatnam on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, reported Indian Express. and NDTV.

Authorities fear the number of deaths will rise, with news agencies reporting different numbers. PTI reports two people, including a child, were killed and nearly 70 hospitalised after the gas leak in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to ANI , a total of three persons have died in the incident. RK Meena, CP Visakhapatnam City told ANI that the gas leak has been neutralised. "NDRF team has reached the spot. The maximum impact was in about 1-1.5 km but the smell was in 2-2.5 kilometres. Hundred to 120 people have been shifted to the hospital. A total of three persons have died in the incident. FIR has been registered against the company," he said.

#UPDATE Gas has been neutralised. NDRF team has reached the spot. Maximum impact was in about 1-1.5 km but smell was in 2-2.5 km. 100-120 ppl have been shifted to hospital. Total 3 persons have died in the incident. FIR registered: RK Meena, CP Visakhapatnam City. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/1foFpdtEKh — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

People in the Gopalapatnam area, where the chemical plant is located, complained of irritation in eyes, breathlessness, nausea, and rashes on their bodies. District Collector V Vinay Chand told PTI two people were killed due to the gas leak, while some are in a critical condition.

Close to 70 people have been admitted to the King George Hospital after for treatment, he said. TV channels showed people lying unconscious on roads. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rushed to the spot.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the incident and directed the Visakhapatnam district collector to ensure proper medical care for the affected people and is currently en route the site as per reports.

With inputs from agencies

