Visakhapatnam Gas Leak LIVE Updates: At least five dead, over 70 hospitalised after gas leak at LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam Gas Leak Latest Updates: At least five persons are dead and hundreds sick after poisonous gas allegedly leaked from the LG Polymer plant at Gopalapatnam on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, reported Indian Express. and NDTV.
Authorities fear the number of deaths will rise, with news agencies reporting different numbers. PTI reports two people, including a child, were killed and nearly 70 hospitalised after the gas leak in the wee hours of Thursday.
According to ANI , a total of three persons have died in the incident. RK Meena, CP Visakhapatnam City told ANI that the gas leak has been neutralised. "NDRF team has reached the spot. The maximum impact was in about 1-1.5 km but the smell was in 2-2.5 kilometres. Hundred to 120 people have been shifted to the hospital. A total of three persons have died in the incident. FIR has been registered against the company," he said.
#UPDATE Gas has been neutralised. NDRF team has reached the spot. Maximum impact was in about 1-1.5 km but smell was in 2-2.5 km. 100-120 ppl have been shifted to hospital. Total 3 persons have died in the incident. FIR registered: RK Meena, CP Visakhapatnam City. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/1foFpdtEKh
— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020
People in the Gopalapatnam area, where the chemical plant is located, complained of irritation in eyes, breathlessness, nausea, and rashes on their bodies. District Collector V Vinay Chand told PTI two people were killed due to the gas leak, while some are in a critical condition.
Close to 70 people have been admitted to the King George Hospital after for treatment, he said. TV channels showed people lying unconscious on roads. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rushed to the spot.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the incident and directed the Visakhapatnam district collector to ensure proper medical care for the affected people and is currently en route the site as per reports.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: May 07, 2020 10:23:39 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
10:23 (IST)
Modi calls for meeting with NDA at 11 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the light of the Vizag gas leak, has called for a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority at 11 am on Thursday.
10:21 (IST)
Situation is being monitored closely, says Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say that he spoke to the officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Vizag, which is being "monitored closely." He further said "I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam."
10:13 (IST)
Toll rises to seven; over 200 hospitalised
Seven people including a child reportedly died after toxic gas leaked from a chemical plant reports News18. Over 200 people have been admitted to hospital. Ambulances, fire engines, and policemen have reached the chemical plant, officials told NDTV.
10:10 (IST)
At least 5, including child dead after gas leak; FIR registered against company
According to ANI, a total of five persons, including a child have died in the incident. RK Meena, CP Visakhapatnam City told ANI that the gas leak has been neutralised. "NDRF team has reached the spot. The maximum impact was in about 1-1.5 km but the smell was in 2-2.5 kilometres. Hundred to 120 people have been shifted to the hospital. FIR has been registered against the company," he said.
10:06 (IST)
Primary report suggests polyvinyl chloride gas leaked from plant early morning
The primary report is that polyvinyl chloride gas, (reports say that it may Styrene as well) had leaked from LG Polymers, Vepagunta near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam at around 2:30 am on Thursday morning, reports News18.
09:59 (IST)
Visakhapatnam civic body issues guidelines for people living near the gas plant
The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has issued guidelines for people nearby the site of the incident. "Please use wet cloth as mask to cover mouth and nose" it read.
09:53 (IST)
Over 200 hospitalised in Vishakapatnam say reports
Over 200 are reported to have fallen sick though several media reports pegged the number at 1,000. People are being taken to the hospital after they complained of a burning sensation in their eyes and breathing difficulties.
09:49 (IST)
At least 5 dead after gas leak in Vizag
At least five persons are dead and hundreds sick after poisonous gas leaked from the LG Polymer plant at Gopalapatnam on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, reports Indian Express.