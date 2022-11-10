Seven senior students of the prestigious Christian Medical College in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore has been suspended for ragging their juniors after a video surfaced on social media.

The seven students are accused of abusing their juniors physically and sexually by forcing them to parade half-naked and imitate sexual actions.

A video posted on social media depicted how male students were made to move around the hostel in their undergarments in the campus at Bagayam on the outskirts of Vellore. Water was sprayed on them from a hose and they were forced to lie down in the mud and were made to perform several activities.

The college has set up a six-member special committee to investigate the allegations of ragging of medical students by their seniors on the campus.

The institute has a “zero tolerance policy” towards ragging. A top source in the college said the anti-ragging committee was conducting a detailed Inquiry into the issue. The college also received an anonymous email with complaints of ragging, CMC principal Dr Solomon Sathishkum was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Kartik Chadaar from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) highlighted the incident on his Twitter handle and shared an anonymous Reddit post by a person claiming to be a first-year student of the college. In the post, the student revealed the alleged abuse junior students received by their seniors. He asserted that there have been numerous instances of ragging at the CMC’s men’s hostel. He added that ever since his batch joined in March this year, one or the other person was subjected to physical and sexual abuse.

A student said that on 9 October a ‘ragging ceremony’ was held in the Christian Medical College and all the juniors were forced to strip to their underwear. He claimed that the programme took place in the presence of wardens and even some doctors who acted as ‘judges’, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Ragging is a criminal offence prohibited by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Medical Council.

