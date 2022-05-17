Seven killed as floods wreck havoc in Assam; Over 6,000 houses damaged in 811 villages

Nearly 1.97 lakh people in 20 districts of the state were affected in the last 24 hours due to floods

Amid heavy rains, the situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Tuesday as the number of dead people rose to seven, as per several media reports.

While two people died in Cachar district, the numbed of flood affected people rose to 2,02,385 in 24 districts of the state.

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the current situation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation in wake of heavy rainfall in parts of Assam "NDRF teams are already been deployed. Assured all possible help from the central govt," tweets Union Home Min Amit Shah (File Pics) pic.twitter.com/ZWMBMysmYL — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

According to the report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, so far 24 districts namely Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Hojai, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong West, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Jorhat, Kamrup Metro are affected with the flood in the state.

As per NDTV, a total of 811 villages are affected due to the flood in the state while 1,277 houses are fully damaged and 5,262 are partially.

Nearly 1.97 lakh people in 20 districts of the state were affected in the last 24 hours due to floods, ANI said in a report.

The flood waters inundated new areas at Kampur area in Assam's Nagaon district affecting nearly 16,000 people in the area. Many people have been forced to leave their homes after flood waters entered into their homes and taken shelter in schools and high lands.

Assam | Flood situation worsens in Kampur of Nagaon District, people forced to leave houses pic.twitter.com/zxpUQgEr2j — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

The water level of the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and Kopili river in the Kampur area in Nagaon district. Normal life has been affected as the flood situation prevails in Nagaon district's Kampur area.

According to ANI, on Monday it crossed its previous highest flood level of 61.79 meters. The floodwaters of the Kopili river submerged several villages and cropland.

Assam Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika also visited and inspected the flood-affected Kampur area in the Nagaon district yesterday.

The state has been hit by the first wave of floods this year due to incessant rainfall for the past couple of days, following which the water level of several rivers has gradually increased, ANI said.

Assam has been battered by heavy downpours and flooding, triggering landslides in some parts of the state over the last few days. The massive landslides and waterlogging have also destroyed the state's infrastructure, bridges, roads and railway tracks.

As per ANI, the government has deployed the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, Fire and Emergency Services, SDRF, civil administration and trained volunteers for evacuation and relief measures.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.