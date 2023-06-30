Seven injured in reactor explosion at private pharma lab in Andhra Pradesh

Seven people were injured in a reactor explosion at a private Pharma lab in Anakapalli city of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, police said.

Police said the incident took place at Sahiti Pharma company at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district, adding that the injured suffered severe burn injuries and were immediately rushed to a hospital.

VIDEO | Massive fire engulfs Sahithi Pharma Company in Atchutapuram, Andhra Pradesh. Several fire tenders at the spot. pic.twitter.com/qsnjnGaVdH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2023

“A case will be registered and an investigation will be carried out to ascertain the reason behind the incident and whether there was any negligence from the management,” said Anakapalli SP Murali Krishna, adding that as of now, there are no casualties reported in the incident.

ASP PSN Rao said the incident took place when a solvent was being loaded into a container and due to a short circuit the solvent exploded.

“At about 11:10 am, in a pharmaceutical lab, when a solvent was being loaded into a container, some short circuit occurred and the solvent exploded. There were 35 people working, and seven people were injured. Precautionary measures are being taken and the fire tenders are here. The fire will be brought under control,” said Rao.

Andhra Pradesh | At about 11:10 am, in a pharmaceutical lab, when a solvent was being loaded into a container, some short circuit occurred and the solvent exploded. There were 35 people working, and 7 were injured. The injured have been shifted to the hospital. Precautionary… pic.twitter.com/1SXmViSzbM — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

Meanwhile, police are arranging ambulances to shift the injured and also making arrangements at NTR Government Hospital in Anakapalli town to treat them, police said.

The district collector and superintendent of police are reaching the accident site, they added.

With inputs from agencies

