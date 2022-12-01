Server failure at Mumbai Int'l Airport causes long queues; Services restored after check-ins delay

Mumbai: Long queues formed at the Mumbai airport’s Terminal 2 on Thursday due to a computer system crash as check-ins were being done in manual mode, potentially impacting the flight takeoff schedule.

One of two terminals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’, T2 mostly handles international flights but is also for domestic flights.

ANI reported at 7 pm that normal services were resumed after “operations were disturbed for about 40 minutes.” All the servers were up and were running by 6.45 pm reportedly.

Earlier issuing a statement, the airport operator had cited “on-going development in the city” as the reason behind the technical disruption. It requested passengers to “allocate additional time” for check-in and to “connect with their respective airlines due to the temporary network interruption.”

The statement by Mumbai International Airport Limited said, “Our teams are present on ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding.”

The airport in Mumbai is the country’s second busiest one after the one located in the national capital, Delhi.

Several pictures and videos of the crowds at the airport were shared on Twitter. Replying to one of them, Air India said, “Our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience.”

We understand that delays are certainly uncomfortable. Our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience. They’ll be in touch with you for further updates. — Air India (@airindiain) December 1, 2022

One of the passengers also tweeted that the system crashed just when she had placed her bag on the check-in counter.

The sheer timing of you placing your bag for check in and all systems going down at that exact moment at Mumbai Airport @CSMIA_Official! 😶 Complete standstill and this is how we begin the weekend! — Ritu Mittal Mukherjee (@ritu__mukherjee) December 1, 2022

