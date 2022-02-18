Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla urges Novak Djokovic to get vaccinated, tweet goes viral

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic was barred from participating in the Australian Open as he refused to get vaccinated against coronavirus

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) recently took to his social media handle urging Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic to get himself vaccinated against the COVID-19.

In his tweet, Poonawalla hoped that the tennis superstar would change his stance on COVID vaccination while respecting Djokovic’s “personal views”. Along with his request, the industrialist posted a 13-second video of himself playing tennis in a white T-shirt and shorts.

“I respect your personal views on not getting vaccinated @DjokerNole and love watching you play, but I hope you change your mind," he tweeted. "In the meantime, the rest of us now might stand a chance at a Grand Slam," he further said in his tweet.

I respect your personal views on not getting vaccinated @DjokerNole and love watching you play, but I hope you change your mind. In the meantime, the rest of us now might stand a chance at a Grand Slam.☺️ pic.twitter.com/89kW3MWdVt — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) February 17, 2022

Soon after being posted, Poonawalla's tweet grabbed the attention of users and raked up tonnes of likes and retweets from his social media users.

The vaccine entrepreneur’s tweet comes in the backdrop of Djokovic’s recent interview with BBC. During his interaction, the tennis legend mentioned that he would miss future tournaments like the recently-concluded Australian Open if organisers demand a mandatory vaccination policy.

Sharing his point of view, the world number one tennis player asserted that he has never been against vaccination, but always supported the freedom to choose if he needed one or not. Explaining his stance, Djokovic also stated that he clearly understands the consequences he could face after not being able to travel to most tournaments around the world.

After clips from the interview went viral, social media users criticised the tennis star for his comments.

During the Australian Open 2022, Djokovic’s stance towards the COVID-19 vaccination made him miss out on the much-awaited event. He could not participate after his visa got cancelled and he was deported by the Australian government.

