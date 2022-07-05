Series of earthquakes jolts Andaman & Nicobar Islands, no causalities reported

The strongest tremor- a 5.0 magnitude quake was recorded at 5:57 am on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology said

New Delhi: A series of earthquakes jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 4 and 5 July.

The strongest tremor- a 5.0 magnitude quake was recorded at 5:57 am on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology said.

The epicentre of this quake was 215km ESE of islands' capital Port Blair.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 05-07-2022, 05:57:04 IST, Lat: 10.54 & Long: 94.36, Depth: 44 Km ,Location: 215km ESE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/P8HHJnMyoV pic.twitter.com/BmVXOsYtb3 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 5, 2022

No casualties or damage to property have been reported yet.

The first tremor hit the area around the islands at 5.18 pm on Monday, the NCS said.

On Monday, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. No damages or loss of life were reported in the low-intensity tremor, officials said.

With inputs from agencies

