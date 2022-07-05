India

Series of earthquakes jolts Andaman & Nicobar Islands, no causalities reported

The strongest tremor- a 5.0 magnitude quake was recorded at 5:57 am on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology said

FP Staff July 05, 2022 12:05:11 IST
Series of earthquakes jolts Andaman & Nicobar Islands, no causalities reported

Earthquake

New Delhi: A series of earthquakes jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 4 and 5 July.

The strongest tremor- a 5.0 magnitude quake was recorded at 5:57 am on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology said.

The epicentre of this quake was 215km ESE of islands' capital Port Blair.

No casualties or damage to property have been reported yet.

The first tremor hit the area around the islands at 5.18 pm on Monday, the NCS said.

On Monday, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. No damages or loss of life were reported in the low-intensity tremor, officials said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 05, 2022 12:09:50 IST

TAGS:

also read

Afghanistan earthquake death toll surpasses 1000, officials call it 'deadliest temblor' in two decades
World

Afghanistan earthquake death toll surpasses 1000, officials call it 'deadliest temblor' in two decades

A severe earthquake struck in the early hours of this morning near the city of Khost in the southeastern part of Afghanistan

Series of earthquakes rock southern Iran; 'completely destroys' Sayeh Khosh village
World

Series of earthquakes rock southern Iran; 'completely destroys' Sayeh Khosh village

Hormozgan governor Mehdi Dousti said at least five people were killed, 84 injured in the quakes, which include two of magnitude 6.0

Earthquake measuring 3.4 on Richter scale shakes parts of Karnataka's Hassan district, neighbouring regions
India

Earthquake measuring 3.4 on Richter scale shakes parts of Karnataka's Hassan district, neighbouring regions

The earthquake was also felt in many villages near Somwarpet in Kodagu district. People ran out of their houses following the tremor