Senior Congress leader Karan Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh resigns from party
Vikramaditya Singh tendered his resignation from the INC stating that the party is unable to realise and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Karan Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the Indian National Congress stating that the party is unable to realize and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.
He added that the party remains disconnected from ground realities.
"My position on critical issues vis-a-vis J&K which reflect national interests do not align with that of Congress. The party remains disconnected from ground realities," tweeted Singh.
In his resignation letter addressed to the Congress High Command, he wrote, "I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress [INC] with immediate effect."
It is his belief that the INC is unable to realize and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.
