Senior citizens in New Delhi to get free travel to Ayodhya starting next week; check details here

Under the free pilgrimage scheme, tourists will get to visit sites including Rameswaram, Dwarka, Puri, Vaishno Devi, Shirdi, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura, Vrindavan among others

The Delhi government today, 24 November, announced that senior citizens can travel from the national capital to Ayodhya for darshan of Lord Rama under the free pilgrimage scheme starting next week.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement for darshan under the free pilgrimage scheme of the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana. He also informed that the train for Ayodhya will leave on 3 December.

“Under the free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens of Delhi, we are sending them to Ayodhya to have a darshan of Shri Ram Lalla. Our first train for Ayodhya will be leaving on 3rd December, registrations have started,” Kejriwal said, as per news agency ANI.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1463395967428796418?s=20

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1463395967428796418?s=20

Under the free pilgrimage scheme, tourists will get to visit sites including Rameswaram, Dwarka, Puri, Vaishno Devi, Shirdi, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura, Vrindavan among others. Furthermore, it was last month when Ayodhya was added to the list.

According to news reports, around 1,000 people will be leaving for Ayodhya by train on the first day.

In 2019, the Kejriwal government had launched this free pilgrimage scheme for people aged 60 years and above, who are provided free pilgrimage every year. When the scheme was launched, it had five pilgrimage sites, later seven more sites were added on the list.

Under this scheme, the Delhi government bears all the expenses from travel, food and accommodation. Additionally, facilities like paramedical staff and attendants are also provided in the journey. Along with each traveller, one attendant aged 21 or more can accompany them. Moreover, the government also bears the expenses for the attendant too.

Meanwhile, Kamal Bansal, chairman of the Delhi government’s Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti notified that currently there is a great demand from senior citizens for the pilgrimage scheme. He also informed that they are getting a large number of applications to different places, which also includes Ayodhya. However, pilgrims will be sent to other places after the preparations are complete by the concerned department.

The city government had introduced a pilgrimage to senior citizens for free but due to the pandemic, it was halted. After the recent announcement, the instructions to resume these pilgrimages to these sites have been issued. The trains for the religious sites are likely to begin by next month.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.