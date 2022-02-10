Senior advocate Aditya Sondhi withdraws consent for elevation as Karnataka HC judge

In India, names for judicial appointments are recommended by a collegium which is a committee of judges. The government is generally expected to approve the appointments

Senior advocate Aditya Sondhi has withdrawn his consent for elevation as a judge of the Karnataka High Court, as per several media reports.

Sondhi told The Times of India that he took the decision as a year has passed since his name was recommended for elevation.

He told Live Law, "I wrote to the collegium on 4 February in the light of the fact that it has been a year since my recommendation and five months since the reiteration."

According to Live Law, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended Sondhi along with Rajendra Badamikar and JM Khazi for Karnataka HC judge posts on 4 February, 2021.

While the other two were appointed as judges on 25 March, 2021, Sondhi's elevation did not materialise.

The website reported that the senior advocate's name was reiterated by the collegium in September 2021.

Sondhi served as the Additional Advocate General of Karnataka from 2016 to 2018. He is an alumnus of the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru.

In India, names for judicial appointments are recommended by a collegium which is a committee of judges.

The government is generally expected to approve the recommendations by the collegium.

