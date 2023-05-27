Sengol was disrespected, Nehru museum displayed it as walking stick, says PM ahead of new Parliament inauguration

“It would have been good if the holy Sengol would have been given due respect and an honourable position after independence,” PM Narendra Modi said on Saturday after receiving the sacred sceptre from Adheenams (priests) handed over the sacred sceptre to him, on the eve of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

“But this Sengol was kept on display as a walking stick in Anand Bhavan, Prayagraj. Your ‘sevak’ and our Govt have brought the Sengol out of Anand Bhavan,” he added.

Anand Bhavan is the ancestral home of India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru. It was converted into a museum.

The Adheenams also presented a special gift to PM Modi. PM Modi met the Adheenams, who flew down to the national capital today, at his residence. The Prime Minister also sought their blessings.

Earlier in the day, the Adheenams of Dharmapuram and Thiruvavaduthurai arrived in the national capital.

At the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will install the historical and sacred “Sengol” in the Parliament House.

As many as 21 Adheenams had earlier left for Delhi from Chennai to participate in the inauguration ceremony.

Dharmapuram Adheenam, Palani Adheenam, Virudhachalam Adheenam, and Thirukoyilur Adheenam were among the Adheenams who left for Delhi from Chennai to attend the ceremony.

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the sacred sceptre ‘Sengol’ is the symbol of the transfer of power from the British to India.

He said that the Parliament House is the most appropriate and sacred place to install the historic ‘Sengol’.

PM Modi took a decision to adopt Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal.

Talking about the installation of ‘Sengol’, a symbol of justice, Ambalavana Desiga Paramachariya Swamigal of Thiruvavaduthurai Aadheenam said on Friday that it is a matter of pride for Tamil Nadu

that Sengol is being given its significance.

“Lord Mountbatten got the Sengol and it was given to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947. It’s good that PM Modi will place Sengol in the new Parliament. We are going to Delhi and we’ll be giving it to the PM,” he said.

The Thiruvavaduthurai Aadheenam said that it is a “matter of pride” for Tamil Nadu that Sengol, a symbol of justice, will be installed in the new Parliament building adding that “some people are spreading lies”.

He said that the then Governor General Lord Mountbatten had given the Sengol to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947.

The Home Minister launched a special website, with details and downloadable videos about Sengol on Wednesday.

“We want the people of India to see this and learn about this historic event. It is a matter of pride for all,” he had said.

