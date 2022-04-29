India

Seeking bail for son, woman made to massage cop at police station in Bihar

In the video, Darhar police post's in-charge Shashibhushan Sinha can be seen speaking on the phone while receiving the massage without his shirt on

FP Staff April 29, 2022 17:00:45 IST
Seeking bail for son, woman made to massage cop at police station in Bihar

Saharsa SP Lipi Singh: ANI

Patna: A senior police official was suspended in Bihar after a viral video showed him receiving a massage from the mother of an accused to secure release of her son.

The incident took place in Bihar's Saharsa district.

In the video, Darhar police post's in-charge Shashibhushan Sinha can be seen speaking on the phone while receiving the massage without his shirt on.

"Department proceeding initiated against him," ANI quoted Saharsa SP Lipi Singh as saying.

According to reports, the video was shot inside the residential quarters at the police outpost.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 29, 2022 17:00:45 IST

TAGS:

also read

Explained: The politics over 1857 hero Veer Kunwar Singh’s birth anniversary
Politics

Explained: The politics over 1857 hero Veer Kunwar Singh’s birth anniversary

The BJP is planning a ‘non-political’ mega event in Bihar’s Jagdishpur to commemorate Veer Kunwar Singh. It will be attended by Amit Shah. But what do opposition parties have to say?

Bihar man arrested in West Bengal's Malda, four firearms seized
India

Bihar man arrested in West Bengal's Malda, four firearms seized

The Bihar man was nabbed by West Bengal Police Special Task Force at Khalitpur railway station

More drama in Lalu Yadav family as Tej Pratap 'shifts' to Rabri Devi residence
Politics

More drama in Lalu Yadav family as Tej Pratap 'shifts' to Rabri Devi residence

The legislator visited residence of mother Rabri Devi on Tuesday evening, spent the night at her place and, according to party sources, announced that he will henceforth not be living at the bungalow allotted to him by the state government