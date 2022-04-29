Seeking bail for son, woman made to massage cop at police station in Bihar

In the video, Darhar police post's in-charge Shashibhushan Sinha can be seen speaking on the phone while receiving the massage without his shirt on

Patna: A senior police official was suspended in Bihar after a viral video showed him receiving a massage from the mother of an accused to secure release of her son.

The incident took place in Bihar's Saharsa district.

In the video, Darhar police post's in-charge Shashibhushan Sinha can be seen speaking on the phone while receiving the massage without his shirt on.

"Department proceeding initiated against him," ANI quoted Saharsa SP Lipi Singh as saying.

Bihar | Darhar police post's in charge Shashibhushan Sinha suspended after a video of him went viral in which he was seen taking massage from mother of an accused to secure release of her son "Department proceeding initiated against him," says Saharsa SP Lipi Singh pic.twitter.com/6rERWq9v6T — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

According to reports, the video was shot inside the residential quarters at the police outpost.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.