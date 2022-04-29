Seeking bail for son, woman made to massage cop at police station in Bihar
In the video, Darhar police post's in-charge Shashibhushan Sinha can be seen speaking on the phone while receiving the massage without his shirt on
Patna: A senior police official was suspended in Bihar after a viral video showed him receiving a massage from the mother of an accused to secure release of her son.
The incident took place in Bihar's Saharsa district.
"Department proceeding initiated against him," ANI quoted Saharsa SP Lipi Singh as saying.
According to reports, the video was shot inside the residential quarters at the police outpost.
