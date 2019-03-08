Security forces rush bomb disposal squad to Jammu airport after suspicious item found lying near premises

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday afternoon rushed a bomb disposal squad to the Jammu airport after a suspicious-looking package was found lying near the premises, reported India Today. The police said it found some batteries wrapped in the package and an investigation has been launched in the matter.

The incident comes a day after a grenade blast at the busy BC Road bus stand in Jammu left two people dead and 32 injured. Mohammad Sharik, a 17-year-old, succumbed on Thursday to splinter injuries in the chest. Four other injured were in critical condition after the grenade reportedly went off under a bus.

The injured included 11 residents of Kashmir, two from Bihar and one each from Chattisgarh and Haryana.

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 20,000 each to those injured in the incident.

The prime suspect Yasir Bhatt was arrested and he has confessed to his crime, Inspector General of Jammu police MK Sinha said in a press briefing, adding that he was tasked with this attack by the Hizbul Mujahideen district commander in Kulgam. Bhatt was apprehended at the Nagrota toll post while he was escaping after throwing the grenade.

“CCTV footage was examined and oral testimonies were taken to ascertain the suspect,” Sinha said.

This was the third grenade attack in and around the bus terminal since May 2018 and comes just three weeks after the Pulwama terror strike on 14 February in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

