Grenade blast at bus stand in Jammu injures at least 28 people; area cordoned off by police

At least 28 people were injured after a grenade blast at the busy BC Road bus stand in Jammu around noon on Thursday, ANI reported. The area has been cordoned off by the police and a team is investigating the blast.

Two people are in critical condition, a News18 report said, adding that the grenade reportedly went off under a bus.

As per Inspector General of Jammu Police MK Sinha, those injured in the blast have been admitted for treatment to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital. "The clear intention of this blast was to disturb internal peace. We are collecting evidence. Investigation is going on and no suspect has been taken into custody yet," said Sinha.

J&K: Blast at Jammu bus stand. Injured admitted to hospital. Area has been cordoned off by security personnel pic.twitter.com/utO7RX0GOp — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2019

Windscreens of a parked state road transport corporation (SRTC) bus were damaged in the blast, a police official told PTI.

Tensions have been mounting in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the 14 February Pulwama attack on CRPF personnel and following air strikes by India in Pakistan and the neighbouring country’s retaliatory action on 26 and 27 February respectively. Frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan have been reported since at least a week.

This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in the BC Road bus stand area since May last year.

Article will be updated when more details emerge

