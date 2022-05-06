India

Security forces gun down Kashmir’s most wanted terrorist Ashraf Molvi

Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir

FP Staff May 06, 2022 16:14:48 IST
Security forces gun down Kashmir’s most wanted terrorist Ashraf Molvi

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Commander Ashraf Molvi

Security forces have gunned down the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Commander Ashraf Molvi along with two other terrorists in an encounter in Kashmir's Anantnag district today.

Ashraf Molvi was most wanted on the MHA list and had been active since 2013 in Kashmir.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Srichand Top forest area in Pahalgam, Anantnag, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

According to police, the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces

In retaliation, the terrorists were killed, the official said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 06, 2022 16:14:48 IST

TAGS:

also read

People are fed up and want peace: Kashmir DGP on recent spate of encounters in Valley
India

People are fed up and want peace: Kashmir DGP on recent spate of encounters in Valley

According to Dilbag Singh, a new group of militants have come up and their purpose was to engage the security force deployment meant for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit

Israel security forces launch manhunt for two Palestinians following attack in Elad
World

Israel security forces launch manhunt for two Palestinians following attack in Elad

The attack in Elad, a central city mainly populated by ultra-Orthodox Jews, was the sixth in which Israelis have been targeted since 22 March

Bangladeshi boy unknowingly enters India, reunited with family
India

Bangladeshi boy unknowingly enters India, reunited with family

The child informed that he unknowingly entered the Indian territory while sleeping in an Indian export truck that was parked in the area where he was playing with other kids in Bangladesh