Security forces gun down Kashmir’s most wanted terrorist Ashraf Molvi
Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir
Security forces have gunned down the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Commander Ashraf Molvi along with two other terrorists in an encounter in Kashmir's Anantnag district today.
Ashraf Molvi was most wanted on the MHA list and had been active since 2013 in Kashmir.
Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Srichand Top forest area in Pahalgam, Anantnag, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area.
According to police, the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces
In retaliation, the terrorists were killed, the official said.
