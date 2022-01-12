Security breach or sinister plan? There’s more to the PM’s Punjab saga that meets the eye

The glaring gaps in security must not be seen as an isolated event. It reeks of a larger sinister plan to create unrest in Punjab and the rest of India

The unprecedented breach in the security of the prime minister has left the entire nation shocked and aggrieved. It is difficult to believe that the cavalcade of the world’s most popular leader gets stranded for more than 20 minutes over a flyover merely 10 km away from the Pakistan border. Historically speaking, India has never witnessed a security lapse of such a magnitude where busloads of protestors brazenly obstruct the prime minister’s convoy. The casual and high-handed manner in which the security of the prime minister was handled is even more shameful and raises serious doubts upon the intention of the Congress government in Punjab.

The absence of the chief minister, DGP and chief secretary of Punjab for the customary reception of the prime minister, false assurances of route clearance given by DGP and refusal by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to get on the phone for resolving the issue goes fundamentally against the ethos of democracy and is sufficient to raise a cloud of suspicion. Unsurprisingly, after the inexplicable dereliction of duty by the Punjab administration and police, defiance of all the existing protocols and sheer disrespect of the constitutional authority, the Congress regime made a mockery of the incident.

***

Also Read

PM Modi cancels Punjab rally over 'serious' security lapses; Amarinder calls for CM's resignation

How security arrangement for Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit was nothing short of an unmitigated disaster

From SPG to 'Blue Book' rules: Here's everything you need to know about how the prime minister is protected from threats

PM security breach: When Congress abandoned any pretence of commitment to Constitution

***

While the situation demanded an immediate and prompt response from the chief minister as the security of the supreme elected head of the state was under threat, he preferred to engage himself in whataboutery. He candidly questioned the need for opting the land route despite being well aware that the weather conditions were not conducive for a safe flight. The images of the unfortunate crash of the helicopter carrying the first CDS Late Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 others are still fresh in our minds.

The other Congress leaders reduced the security lapse to a narrow prism of another political stunt, putting a blind eye to the potential threat faced by the prime minister from global terrorists. However, the glaring gaps in security must not be seen as an isolated event, rather it just seems to be a tip of an iceberg. It reeks of a larger sinister plan to create unrest in Punjab and the rest of India. It would not be absurd to say that the Congress has a predominant role in fuelling up this conspiracy against the nation.

According to media reports, the DGP of Punjab got in touch with senior members of the government and conveyed his inclination to use ‘force’ to disperse the protestors but he was told to exercise restraint. Without paying any heed to the fact that the security of the prime minister is sine-qua-non to maintain stability in the country, he was further ordered to not do anything which could put the state government in a fix. One of the leaders of the protestors has publicly admitted that he was informed by an SSP of Punjab Police about the route of the prime minister’s convoy, whereas the existing norms do not allow anyone to disclose this fact. It undoubtedly hints towards the mala fide intentions of the Congress government to create another riot against Sikhs with an aim to whitewash its own blot of the 1984 pogrom.

The security personnel deployed at the spot where the prime minister’s cavalcade was stuck were seen enjoying tea with the protestors. What were the reasons that compelled the celebrated Punjab Police to act so loosely? This shameful display of connivance of police officials with the protestors cannot be made possible without political patronage from the Congress leaders in power.

In the 1980s, Congress supported extremists to dethrone the Akalis and dissociate them from Sikhs in order to gain power. In the process of achieving its political goals, it set the peaceful environment of Punjab on fire as mayhem surrounded the entire region. As a result, Punjab witnessed mass killings, terrorist attacks and separatist insurgency, ultimately leading to the mysterious ends of many of its leaders including the assassination of prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Sadly, Congress leadership doesn’t want to learn from its own doings in the past and has restarted echoing the voices of secessionist elements. The blatant appeasement of the fervid proponents of Khalistan by Congress who created ruckus in the recent farmers’ agitation sends a clear message that it will do anything to retain power, even if it means another partition of India.

Moreover, it cannot be a coincidence that three terrorists were arrested from around the same sensitive region soon after the incident. A few videos surfacing over the Internet which were uploaded a year ago eerily reflect the similar events which transpired during the security breach. The FIR registered against 150 unidentified persons after the incident does not mention the security breach; rather, it only deals with the obstruction in any public way attracting a penalty of Rs 200. Thus, the aftermath of the incident is self-explanatory and indicates the Congress’ deep plunge into the murky waters of depravity and moral turpitude.

Once a prominent leader of the Jana Sangh, Balraj Madhok, had famously remarked that if the Congress is malaria, communists are a plague. This comparative analysis of both ideologies has taken a new turn in contemporary parlance. The recent turmoil created by the Congress suggests that it has unhesitatingly adopted the communist’s infamous goal of anarchy. This thirst for grabbing power at the cost of compromising the prime minister’s security makes the situation even more worrisome and uncannily resembles a deadlier pandemic for a vibrant constitutional democracy like ours. Though this incident has unravelled many nefarious agendas of the Congress, a plethora of questions still remains unanswered. Amid all this, it cannot be denied that the protestors and police were certainly hands in gloves, with those at the top levels acting in cahoots.

The writer is co-incharge of BJP, Jammu & Kashmir Affairs, and member of the BJP’s national executive. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.