Associate Partner

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till 11 am tomorrow in view of Supreme Court's judgment in Ayodhya dispute case

India Press Trust of India Nov 09, 2019 12:37:49 IST

  • Section 144 of the CrPC which bars assembly of more than four people was imposed in Mumbai as the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid suit.

  • The prohibitory order comes into effect from 11 am and will remain in force for the next 24 hours, a Mumbai Police spokesperson said.

  • The order bars holding of public meetings or assembly of more than five persons or processions.

Mumbai: Section 144 of the CrPC which bars assembly of more than four people was imposed in Mumbai on Saturday as the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid suit.

Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till 11 am tomorrow in view of Supreme Courts judgment in Ayodhya dispute case

Representational image. Reuters

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON THE AYODHYA VERDICT

The prohibitory order comes into effect from 11 am and will remain in force for the next 24 hours, a Mumbai Police spokesperson said.

The order bars holding of public meetings or assembly of more than five persons or processions.

It also prohibits entry of all types of vehicles carrying persons intending to participate in such unlawful gatherings.

Heavy security is put in place across the financial capital which had witnessed communal riots after the disputed structure was demolished in Ayodhya in 1993.

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2019 12:37:49 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores