Ayodhya Verdict LIVE Updates: Supreme Court gives disputed land to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas; Muslims get alternate land for mosque

Ayodhya Verdict Today, Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case Supreme Court Verdict Today LATEST News and Updates: A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court today (Saturday) allotted the disputed Ayodhya land to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. The apex court ordered allotment of an alternative piece of five acres of land to the Muslims for a mosque. The Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said the Hindu litigants were able to establish their case that they were in possession of the outer courtyard. It added that the Muslim side was unable to prove their exclusive possession of the inner courtyard. The apex court has directed the Centre to frame a scheme under which it will constitute a body within three months to hand over the inner and outer courtyard to the Ramjanmabhoomi Trust. It said the Sunni Wakf Board would be granted five acres of land in a 'suitable, prominent place in Ayodhya'.
A suitable plot of land measuring 5 acres to be handed over to Sunni Waqf Board either by Central government or state government. Sunni Wakf Board at liberty to construct a mosque at the allotted land. Here are the few final pointers from the judgment:
Suit 3 by Nirmohi Akhara dismissed as barred by limitation.
Suit 4 and suit 5 within limitation.
Central Govt should within 3 months formulate a scheme envisaging setting up of Trust
Possession of inner and outer courtyards to be handed over to the Trust
The Supreme Court says the faith and belief of Hindus that Ram was born in Ayodhya is "indisputable". The apex court says, "Faith is a matter of individual believer... No evidence has come on record to discount the belief of Hindus in the place."
'The ASI report can be lent credence to the underlying structure was dated 12th Century. But the ASI report hasn't said the underlying structure was a specific temple. The ASI report that a temple inside is supported by evidence. However, ASI did not say whether a temple was demolished to build another structure. Hindus consider Ayodhya as birthplace of Lord Ram. Faith and belief of Hindus that Lord Ram was born under the inner dome, Faith of Hindus is undisputed that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya.'
There is adequate material in ASI report to conclude the following, says the Supreme Court. "Babri Masjid not constructed on vacant land. There was a structure underlying the disputed structure." "The underlying structure was not an Islamic structure," holds the Supreme Court.
'The Ayodhya judgment will be an unanimous judgment,' the Supreme Court has held. Pronouncement of judgment will last for half an hour, the bench says. First order will be on First order on suit by Sri Ram Lalla Virajman. Supreme Court says even they have agreed the mosque was built by Meer Baqui. It is not relevant when the mosque was built by Meer Baqui during Babur time, said the bench.
The 5-judge Constitutional bench has assembled. The doors of courtroom were opened and crowd of lawyers and journalists have rushed in. Pronouncement of judgment commences. CJI Ranjan Gogoi, "We would request silence please."
The Supreme Court of India will deliver the judgment in the Ayodhya matter at 10.30 am today. CNBC-TV18 reported that a massive crowd has gathered outside Court Room 1 of the Supreme Court where the 5-judge Constitutional bench will deliver the judgment in the Ayodhya case. CJI Ranjan Gogoi is reportedly on his way to the court right now.
CJI Ranjan Gogoi has left his residence for Supreme Court ahead of the Ayodhya verdict. There is a heavy security deployment outside Supreme Court, and ahead of the verdict Gogoi's security cover was upgraded to that of Z-security.
Security personnel are being briefed at the Supreme Court premises. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court will deliver the judgment in Ayodhya land dispute case in less than an hour.
Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh notified that several confidence building measures have been taken by the cops. "We did around 10,000 meetings across the state with religious leaders and citizens. We are appealing to the people of the state to not spread rumors on social media."
Paramilitary forces have been deployed in Ayodhya and drones are being used to conduct an aerial surveillance on the day of the Ayodhya case verdict. Singh added that the intelligence machinery has also been geared up and random checks are also taking place. An ADG rank officer has been deployed in Ayodhya to keep an eye on operations, Singh said.
The Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya case is excected at 10.30 am today. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the nation through press conference today at 1 pm in Delhi after the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case. All preparations have been put in place to ensure peace in the entire state of Uttar Pradesh, across the country in general, and Ayodhya in particular.
Security has been beefed up in Ayodhya and adjoining areas ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid title suit and the administration is keeping strict vigil in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday. Section 144 has been imposed across Uttar Pradesh. The Congress party has issued an advisory to its leaders and spokespersons asking them not to comment to the media until an official party stand is formalised post the judgment.
All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed from Saturday to Monday in view of the Ayodhya verdict, officials said on Friday.
A sudden anxiety gripped the temple town on Friday night as the news that the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict in the communally sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday began to trickle in. Today the temple tows is turned into a fortress as it warily awaits judgment in a decades-old case.
Pilgrims, who had travelled to Ayodhya for a religious event on Monday, 11 November, are leaving the temple town "fearing a riot-like situation"
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the politically sensitive Ayodhya case, urged people not to believe rumours and that the administration was "fully committed" to protecting all citizens.
"I appeal to the people of the country to ignore the rumors. The administration is fully committed to protecting everyone and maintaining law and order in the state. If any person tries to play with law and order, strict action will be taken against him," he said.
Sources who got in touch with the district magistrate Anuj Jha who said that the state is prepared for any eventuality. He also added that there was no need to panic and that enough security measures have been put in place.
A heavy deployment of police personnel has been pressed into service in the Nayaghat area in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. While Nayaghat is close to the disputed area not many restrictions have been imposed currently.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi weighed in with an appeal for peace and unity ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute.
Modi, who in the past week has instructed state administrations to ensure that peace is maintained across the country, said. "Whatever decision the Supreme Court delivers in the Ayodhya case, it'll not be a victory or defeat for anyone. My appeal to the countrymen is that it should be the priority of all of us that this decision should further strengthen the great tradition of peace,unity and goodwill of India."
Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday, the Delhi Police has tightened security across the National Capital and asked its top officials to identify sensitive areas in the city for deployment of additional force, reports said.
The deputy commissioners of police of all districts, along with the station house officers, have been directed to raise police visibility and patrolling in communally sensitive areas.
In Meerut, the Divisional Commissioner Anita Meshram along with IG Alok Kumar also took stock of the law and order situation on Friday.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Saturday its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya. The apex court is likely to pronounce judgement at 10.30 am.
A 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved the judgement on 16 October after marathon hearing of 40 days.
As the security preparedness has been ramped up in Ayodhya before the ruling on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case is pronounced, all roads leading to the temple have been completely blocked by the state administration. After intensive monitoring, the administration is permitting entry only by foot.
Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, on Friday urged all Indians "to exercise restraint and demonstrate faith in the judiciary" ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case.
"It is a testing time for the nation. Though passions on both sides are running high, but I would urge the Indian conscience to exercise restraint and demonstrate faith in the judiciary," Bukhari said in a statement.
"I hope that the constitutional superiority shall prevail and rule of law is not compromised. It is a testing time for the nation," the statement added.
In anticipation of the Supreme Court verdict, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a Hindu right-wing organisation who has been at the forefront of the movement demanding the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site, has stopped stone carving work for the construction of the 'grand temple' in Ayodhya for the first time since 1990.
"All the artisans involved in the work have returned to their homes," said VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma.
In a closed door meeting of prominent Muslim organisations convened by Navaid Hamid, president of All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat, the apex body of Indian Muslim organisations, the participants resolved to maintain peace and harmony at all cost after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya dispute is out.
Jamaat-e-Islami Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani expressed hope that the decision of the apex court will go in its favour. The Jamiat is one of the stakeholders in the dispute. Even as the advocates of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and other parties, defending the Babri case, have argued with evidences in the Supreme Court, Madani was optimistic and said there was "no reason to doubt about the outcome."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari reached the Supreme Court on Friday along with other top officials to meet CJI Ranjan Gogoi. The meeting was called upon to ascertain the security preparedness on ground for after the momentous ruling on Ayodha land dispute is out.
As the final verdict by the Supreme Court on the contentious Ayodhya land dispute draws near, the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has called upon Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, the Director General of Police (DGP) and other top officials to ascertain the security preparedness on ground for after the momentous ruling is out.
The decision is expected to be delivered before Gogoi vacates the chair on 17 November. The tentative date for the verdict is 15 November, reported CNN-News18.
"The office of CJI Ranjan Gogoi has summoned the offices of the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, DGP a day ago and the meeting is expected to take place at 12 pm (a tentative time of the meeting) to ensure law and order stays intact in the state and assess the readiness of the state government in meeting all situations once the verdict is out," said Legal editor Utkarsh Aanand, speaking to News18.
#BREAKING – CJI to meet top officers of Uttar Pradesh today to ascertain preparedness ahead of Ayodhya verdict.
CJI calls the meeting to ensure law and order stays intact in UP.@utkarsh_aanand with more details pic.twitter.com/o3aUjvV9xF
— News18 (@CNNnews18) November 8, 2019
Meanwhile, the situation in Ayodhya remains on knife's edge with prohibitory order in place till 28 December. Any sort of "victory celebrations" or "mourning processions" have also been banned.
On Thursday, the central government rushed around 4,000 paramilitary personnel to the state, where the nation's longest pending dispute is about to be settled. The Railway police cancelled leave of its force and stepped up vigil at 78 major stations and on trains as part of its security preparedness.
Livemint quoted Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh as saying, "All precautions are being taken. We are going to ensure timely response of law and order at any cost. All field officers have also been sensitized and we are in regular touch with all communities on the ground to ensure that no untoward episode occurs."
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also sent a general advisory to all the states and Union territories ordering deployment of adequate security personnel at all sensitive places.
With the verdict predicted to be announced anytime in next week, political leaders made fresh calls to people not to indulge in making provocative remarks or spreading rumours.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the Ayodhya issue with his council of ministers and asked them to refrain from making unnecessary statements on the subject and maintain harmony in the country.
A top leader in the ruling dispensation, on the condition of anonymity, told Firstpost that even if the judgment is in favour of the Hindu parties, the government will need to intervene and bring in a legislation. The objective of this legislation will be to bring clarity on which entity will construct and manage the Ram temple, and who will take possession of the 67 acres of land that are not disputed but are in the possession of the Centre.
An MHA official in Delhi said the ministry has rushed 40 companies of paramilitary forces to Uttar Pradesh to assist the state government in maintaining law and order, particularly in Ayodhya. A company of paramilitary forces comprises about 100 personnel.
Ayodhya is also expected to see a heavy rush of pilgrims next week over Kartik Purnima as the local administration gears up to ensure calm. Lakhs of devotees are expected to gather in the pilgrim town on 12 November for Kartik Purnima Snan.
The railway police issued a seven-page advisory to all its zones giving them a slew of instructions on security preparedness, sources said.
The advisory from the Railway Protection Force(RPF) said leaves of all its personnel have been cancelled and they have been instructed to be engaged in escorting trains.
The advisory, which covers aspects like security at platforms, railway stations, yard, parking space, bridges and tunnels as well as production units and workshops, has earmarked all potential hot-spots which could either be a site for any violence or could be used to hide explosives.
The RPF advisory said a close watch should be kept on all religious structures near railway stations or within its premises as they may become "flash points" in case tempers run high. It has also instructed caretakers of such structures not to leave them unguarded.
It has identified around 78 major stations with high footfall including stations in Mumbai, Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh where the presence of RPF personnel have been increased.
The advisory also rescinded an earlier order which allowed stations to keep their lighting to around 30 percent to save electricity when there is no train at the station, instructing all zones to keep lighting at 100 percent at all times instead.
The advisory has also issued strict operational guidelines to be followed in case a mob is sighted in railway premises – presence of quick response teams, sealing of entry and exit points and use of CCTV cameras monitored by skilled personnel – to maximise security of railway premises.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP), meanwhile, has stopped stone carving work for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya for the first time since 1990.
"All the artisans involved in the work have returned to their homes," said VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma.
He said the decision to stop the carving was taken by top leaders of the VHP, a Hindu right-wing organization that has been at the forefront of the movement demanding the construction of a 'grand temple' dedicated to Lord Ram at the site of the demolished Babri Masjid.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Nov 09, 2019 11:25:43 IST
Highlights
The CJI is reading out all pointers from the Ayodhya verdict
Centre to hand over disputed land to Trustees: Supreme Court
Centre will hand over the disputed site to the Board of trustees and a suitable alternative plot of land measuring five acres at Ayodhya will be given to Sunni Waqf Board. In the scheme by Board of trustees, appropriate representation be given to Nirmohi Akhara.
BREAKING NEWS: 5 acres of suitable plot to be given to Sunni Waqf Board
A suitable plot of land measuring 5 acres to be handed over to Sunni Waqf Board either by Central government or state government. Sunni Wakf Board at liberty to construct a mosque at the allotted land.
FINAL DIRECTIONS OF THE SUPREME COURT
Title should be decided on evidence, not faith: Supreme Court
Title should be decided based on evidence in a court of law. Title cannot be established based on faith and belief, said the Supreme Court. "Suit 4 of Sunni Board is a suit for possession and is covered by Article 142 of Limitation Act."
So limitation is 12 years and Suit 4 is within limitation, says Supreme Court.
Possession as asserted by Muslims cannot meet the threshold of adverse possession: Supreme Court
From documentary evidence it emerges that prior to 1857, there was no exclusion of Hindus from worshipping at the site: Supreme Court.
Cross examination of witness did not lead to any conclusion: Supreme Court
The five-judge bench said that the cross exam of witness did not lead to any conclusion. "Whether belief is justified is beyond judicial inquiry. Travelogues also evidenced age old belief that Lord Ram was born there. Gazetteer can also provide corroborative materials. Courts must be circumspect from drawing negative inference. Titles can't be established only on the basis of faith and belief."
Once court has material that faith is genuine, it must not interfere and acknowledge it: Supreme Court
"Temple structure and mosque building is separated by four centuries. Therefore it will be decided by civil law," the Supreme Court observed.
The CJI said that Hindus consider it as birth place of Rama right below the central dome. Muslims consider is an important structure. CJI Gogoi is reading out for all five judges.
"Once the court has the material that the faith is genuine, the court must not interfere and acknowledge it," Supreme Court held. "Value of a secular Constitution lies in mutual deference."
Whether a belief is justified is beyond judicial inquiry: CJI Gogoi
Hindus believe that Lord Ram was born right below the central dome of the disputed structure, says the Supreme Court. "Both Hindu and Muslim witnesses indicate that Hindus and Muslims were offering prayers at the disputed site. Whether a belief is justified is beyond judicial inquiry. Once faith is established, courts should defer to it," the Supreme Court said.
Faith of Hindus is undisputed: Supreme Court
"The ASI report can be lent credence to the underlying structure was dated 12th Century. But the ASI report hasn't said the underlying structure was a specific temple. The ASI report that a temple inside is supported by evidence. However, ASI did not say whether a temple was demolished to build another structure. Hindus consider Ayodhya as birthplace of Lord Ram. Faith and belief of Hindus that Lord Ram was born under the inner dome, Faith of Hindus is undisputed that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya."
Title to the land should be decided based on settled legal principles: Supreme Court
ASI refrained from recording a finding on whether mosque was built after demolishing a Hindu temple, says Supreme Court.
Finding of title cannot be based only on expert report of ASI, the Supreme Court said. "Title to the land should be decided based on settled legal principles," the 5-judge bench held.
Babri Masjid not constructed on vacant land, structure underlying the disputed site not Islamic, holds Supreme Court
There is adequate material in ASI report to conclude the following, says the Supreme Court. "Babri Masjid not constructed on vacant land. There was a structure underlying the disputed structure." "The underlying structure was not an Islamic structure," holds the Supreme Court.
Ram Janmabhoomi not a juristic person, holds Supreme Court
Secularism basic feature of Constitution: SC
"This Court set up under Constitutional scheme should defer from interfering with faith and belief of worshippers," the five-judge bench said. "Secularism basic feature of the Constitution."
Ayodhya judgment will be unanimous: Supreme Court
'The Ayodhya judgment will be an unanimous judgment.' Pronouncement of judgment will last for half an hour, the bench says. First order will be on First order on suit by Sri Ram Lalla Virajman. Supreme Court says even they have agreed the mosque was built by Meer Baqui. It is not relevant when the mosque was built by Meer Baqui during Babur time, said the bench.
Bench assembles
The Bench assembles. Pronouncement of judgment commences. CJI Ranjan Gogoi, "We would request silence please."
Doors of courtroom 1 opens
The doors of courtroom opened and crowd of lawyers and journalists have rushed in, Bar and Bench reports. The pushing and shoving reached dangerously risky levels.
Mediapersons gather outside Supreme Court ahead of one of the most awaited judgments
CNBC TV-18 reports:
Amit Shah calls for security meet; NSA Doval, IB chief to attend
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a high level security meeting at his residence in New Delhi. According to reports, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Chief, Arvind Kumar, and other senior officials will attend the meeting.
Verdict to be delivered in Court Room 1 of the Supreme Court
CNBC-TV18 reported that a massive crowd has gathered outside Court Room 1 of the Supreme Court where the 5-judge Constitutional bench will deliver the judgment in the Ayodhya case. CJI Ranjan Gogoi is reportedly on his way to the court right now.
Guardian must desist from provoking communal hatred in India through its slanted reportage: Prasar Bharati
Prasar Bharati in a tweet slammed The Guardian over a report on Ayodhya and said that the publication "must desist from provoking communal hatred in India through its slanted reportage that conflates Indian National Interest with Religion."
CJI Ranjan Gogoi leaves for Supreme Court
CJI Ranjan Gogoi has left his residence for Supreme Court ahead of the Ayodhya verdict. There is a heavy security deployment outside Supreme Court, and ahead of the verdict Gogoi's security cover was upgraded to that of Z-security.
No restrictions on visiting temple: UP police
"Devotees are visiting the temple of Shri Ram Lalla. There are no restrictions on visiting the temple. All markets are open, the situation is completely normal," ADG (Prosecution) UP Police, Ashutosh Pandey was quoted as saying by ANI.
Gogoi's security cover upgraded to Z-plus ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Ahead of the verdict in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, CJI Ranjan Gogoi's security has been upgraded to Z-plus, CNN-News18 reported. Gogoi is heading the five-member Constitution bench that concluded hearing the case on October 16. The other members of the bench are Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer. According to reports, their security cover has been upgraded as well. The Z-plus security cover — one of the highest in the country — is provided by one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), preferably the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
#hindumuslimbhaibhai trends on Twitter
#hindumuslimbhaibhai started trending as one of the top India trends on Twitter with at least 10,000 tweets till 10 am. Authorities said social media posts will be monitored to ensure that no attempt is made to vitiate the atmosphere by spreading fake or inflammatory content. Arrangements have also been made to ensure the safety and security of religious places across the country.
Have responsibility to maintain unity, harmony: Priyanka Gandhi
"Whatever the decision of the court in this hour, we all have the responsibility to maintain the thousands of years old tradition of unity, social harmony and mutual love of the country," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted on Saturday morning. She further added, "This is Mahatma Gandhi's country. It is our duty to abide by the message of peace and non-violence."
Heavy security deployed outside Supreme Court
Security personnel are being briefed at the Supreme Court premises. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court will deliver the judgment in Ayodhya land dispute case in less than an hour.
Aerial surveillance via drones underway
Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh notified that several confidence building measures have been taken by the cops. "We did around 10,000 meetings across the state with religious leaders and citizens. We are appealing to the people of the state to not spread rumors on social media."
Paramilitary forces have been deployed in Ayodhya and drones are being used to conduct an aerial surveillance on the day of the Ayodhya case verdict. Singh added that the intelligence machinery has also been geared up and random checks are also taking place. An ADG rank officer has been deployed in Ayodhya to keep an eye on operations, Singh said.
UP-Nepal border sealed ahead of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid verdict
The Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border has been sealed following a meeting of top officials with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath around Friday midnight. Additional Chief Secretary for Home Avanish Awasthi said that no one without proper identity would be allowed to move along the sensitive border. Awasthi said that railway forces have been directed to take safety and security of railway passengers inside trains and railway stations.
We are here for Lord Ram, he will take care of us: Lawyers of Nirmohi Akhara reach Supreme Court
According to The Indian Express lawyers representing Nirmohi Akhara are already at the Supreme Court ahead of the Ayodhya verdict. The report quoted one of the spokespersons who said, "It's an ancient fight. We are here for Lord Ram. He will take care of us. Hopefully we don't have to appeal this judgment."
Special buses plying for Ayodhya pilgrims
Special security arrangements have been made for pilgrims in Ayodhya and more buses have been put into service to take the pilgrims present in the city back to their home. CM Yogi Adityanath also called over a dozen commissioners to take direct feedback of the ground situation and also issue necessary directives.
DGP UP chairs crucial security meet for Agra zone
In view of the security and law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, a review meeting of Agra Zone was held on Friday and necessary instructions were given to the officers and employees present. The meeting was headed by the UP DGP and was attended by police in-charge and officers of all SSSPs, SPs of Agra district.
Firozabad SP urges citizens not to spread rumour on social media
In view of the decision of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case, Firozabad SP details on security measures in the Chak Chauband. The official said that no one is above law and action will be taken against those spreading rumors on social media. He said that the police department has "adequate police force in place for peacekeeping".
Amethi Police deletes tweet against Rana Ayyub
After telling journalist Rana Ayyub to delete her tweet on the Ayodhya verdict, the Amethi police faced a major backlash on Twitter and deleted their tweet asking the journalist to delete her remark. The Amethi police tweeted, "You have just made a political comment. delete it immediately, otherwise legal action will be taken against you."
Over 600 social media handles under scrutiny ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Reports say the police is keeping a strict eye on known offenders who put out inflammatory posts on social media. At least 670 accounts are being monitered by the authorities.
Mohan Bhagwat to address nation at 1 pm after Supreme Court verdict
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the nation through press conference today at 1 pm in Delhi after the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case. All preparations have been put in place to ensure peace in the entire state of Uttar Pradesh, across the country in general, and Ayodhya in particular.
The Centre, as well the state governments have reviewed the security arrangements. Meanwhile, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has also met the acting Chief Secretary of Uttar, Pradesh Rajendra Tiwari and Director General of Police OP Singh to discuss the security arrangements in the state ahead of the announcement of Ayodhya verdict.
Why is Supreme Court delivering Ayodhya verdict on Saturday?
Justice Ranjan Gogoi is slated to retire on 17 November. Though the court can sit any day, hear the case and also deliver its verdict, 17 November is a Sunday and usually, the verdict in an important case is not announced on a holiday. The court’s decisions are also not announced on a day the judges retire. 16 November is a Saturday.
Besides, the last working day of Justice Gogoi is 15 November. This had led to a speculation that the verdict of the Ayodhya case could be heard by a bench headed by Justice Gogoi on 14 or 15 November. Normally, if the court announces a verdict, the next day, the plaintiff or one of the defendants requests the court to review the decision again, and the process generally takes one or two days.
However, neither the court nor the government had earlier indicated that the verdict in the Ayodhya case could come before 14-15 November.
News Broadcasters Association says 'no visuals of either celebration or protests' should be aired on TV channels
Issuing an advisory for all editors of NBA and said that extra care and caution "needs to be exercised to ensure that the telecast of any news relating to it should not be sensational, inflammatory or provocative."
The statetment further said that the "basic guideline to be adhered to during telecasting news is that all such news should conform strictly to subserving the public interest of maintaining communal harmony and preservation of the secular ethos of the country."
Issuing a list of guidelines, the NBA said that "no visuals need be shown depicting celebration of protest by persons" in respect to the Ayodhya matter.
CJI Gogoi meets UP’s Chief Secretary, DGP in chambers, say reports
The outcome of one of India’s most significant and sensitive litigation will be known today morning when a five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, rules on appeals challenging a 2010 order on the title to the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya. On Friday, hours before the Supreme Court notified the Saturday sitting, Gogoi met Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh in his court chamber.
Whatever the decision 'it will not be victory or defeat of anyone': Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Friday tweeted about the Supreme Court's likely verdict on Saturday and said that keeping the honour of the judiciary was paramount irrespective of the court's decision. In a series of three tweets, Modi said that in the past few months during the hearing of the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, "efforts made by all sections of the society to maintain an atmosphere of goodwill are greatly appreciated."
"Keeping the honor of the judiciary of the country paramount, all the sides of the society, socio-cultural organizations, all the parties who have made efforts to create a harmonious and positive atmosphere in the past are welcome. Even after the decision of the court, we all have to maintain harmony together. Whatever decision of Supreme Court will come on Ayodhya, it will not be a victory or defeat of anyone. My appeal to the countrymen is that it should be the priority of all of us that this decision should further strengthen the great tradition of peace, unity and goodwill of India."
Papers for Chartered Accountancy postponed in view of Ayodhya verdict
"In view of the reports gathered through electronic media about closure of school and colleges at various parts of the country, ALL EXAMINATIONS of the ICAI namely Foundation Paper 1, Final Paper 5, IRM Paper1, INTT AT and DISA ET Paper scheduled for Saturday, 9 November 2019 on all India basis and abroad stand postponed to a later date which shall be announced separately," the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India said.
Will accept SC verdict on Ayodhya, says AIMPLB
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has said that the Supreme Court verdict should be accepted by all and communal harmony should not be disturbed. "Everyone hopes that whatever the verdict, it will be based on evidence and acceptable to everyone. All political parties and religious leaders are also appealing for peace," AIMPLB member Khalid Rashid told CNN-News18.
All educational institutions in UP closed till 11 November, elaborate security across country
Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the country ahead of the Supreme Court judgement in the communally sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday, while the temple town remained on the edge and political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and religious leaders urged people to maintain peace and respect the verdict.
The Uttar Pradesh government ordered the closure of all educational and training institutes till Monday after the Supreme Court website informed around 9 pm Friday that the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will pronounce the verdict in the decades-old case at 10.30 am on Saturday, a non-working day for courts.
The demolition of the Babri Masjid at the disputed site on 6 December 1992, had sparked communal riots.
Maharashtra man arrested for inflammatory Facebook post
A 56-year-old man was arrested on Friday in Maharashtra's Dhule district for writing an objectionable post on the eve of Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue, police said. Sanjay Rameshwar Sharma, a resident of Old Agra Road in Dhule, had posted a message in a regional language on his Facebook wall claiming he would celebrate Diwali after getting "justice" for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, and stressed it would remove a "dark spot of history".
After police teams monitoring social media posts came upon Sharma's Facebook post, he was arrested under sections 153 (1) (B), 188 of IPC (commits any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities), an official said. He will be produced in court on Saturday, he added.
Security beefed up outside CJI's residence
Security outside the official residence of Chief Justice of India was beefed up on Friday night as the news that the historic verdict will be delivered today was released.
'Don't want to risk getting stuck in a 1992-like situation': Pilgrims fled Ayodhya in panic as date of historic judgment was announced
A mild panic was seen amongst the pilgrims in Ayodhya around midnight when they got to know that the decision on Ayodhya is coming tomorrow. The pilgrims who had come here to bathe in pious river Saryu on the auspicious bathing dates starting on Monday started packing their bags and were seen leaving the temple town in a hurry.
Ghanshyam Das Chaurasia, a retired teacher who has come from Kushinagar district along with nine family members also walked four kilometers to catch the bus as soon as possible around the midnight.
On being asked why he was leaving he said, "I was asleep when my son called from Kushinagar and told me that the Ayodhya verdict was coming tomorrow. I took the decision of leaving the town as we all know that riots broke out in 1992 and I do not want to risk my life staying here."
Internet services suspended in Aligarh
Ahead of the historic Ayodhya Verdict, internet services have been suspended in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. It is the only district in Uttar Pradesh so far where internet access has been suspended.
Congress leaders to meet Saturday morning, ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Congress top brass would be meeting on Saturday morning at 9.45 am to discuss its strategy in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court. Congress general secretary organisation KC Venugopal said the meeting of the CWC would be held tomorrow morning. It was earlier to be held on Sunday.
UP Police pulls up Shehzad Poonawalla for controversial tweet
Uttar Pradesh Police is also maintaining a close vigil on social media to cull rumours ahead of the sensitive ruling by Supreme Court. Kaushambi Police warned former Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla for putting out a tweet taking sides about the expected judgment. The tweet has since been deleted.
Supreme Court Constitution Bench to deliver final judgment on decades-old dispute today
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Saturday its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya. The judgment will be announced at 10.30 am by a five-judge constitutional bench led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi and includes justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.
The bench had on 16 October had reserved the judgment after marathon hearing of 40 days. The apex court had on 6 August commenced day-to-day proceedings in the case as the mediation proceedings initiated to find the amicable resolution had failed.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
11:21 (IST)
The CJI is reading out all pointers from the Ayodhya verdict
11:20 (IST)
Centre to hand over disputed land to Trustees: Supreme Court
Centre will hand over the disputed site to the Board of trustees and a suitable alternative plot of land measuring five acres at Ayodhya will be given to Sunni Waqf Board. In the scheme by Board of trustees, appropriate representation be given to Nirmohi Akhara.
11:11 (IST)
BREAKING NEWS: 5 acres of suitable plot to be given to Sunni Waqf Board
A suitable plot of land measuring 5 acres to be handed over to Sunni Waqf Board either by Central government or state government. Sunni Wakf Board at liberty to construct a mosque at the allotted land.
11:10 (IST)
FINAL DIRECTIONS OF THE SUPREME COURT
11:09 (IST)
Title should be decided on evidence, not faith: Supreme Court
Title should be decided based on evidence in a court of law. Title cannot be established based on faith and belief, said the Supreme Court. "Suit 4 of Sunni Board is a suit for possession and is covered by Article 142 of Limitation Act."
So limitation is 12 years and Suit 4 is within limitation, says Supreme Court.
Possession as asserted by Muslims cannot meet the threshold of adverse possession: Supreme Court
From documentary evidence it emerges that prior to 1857, there was no exclusion of Hindus from worshipping at the site: Supreme Court.
11:03 (IST)
Cross examination of witness did not lead to any conclusion: Supreme Court
The five-judge bench said that the cross exam of witness did not lead to any conclusion. "Whether belief is justified is beyond judicial inquiry. Travelogues also evidenced age old belief that Lord Ram was born there. Gazetteer can also provide corroborative materials. Courts must be circumspect from drawing negative inference. Titles can't be established only on the basis of faith and belief."
11:01 (IST)
Once court has material that faith is genuine, it must not interfere and acknowledge it: Supreme Court
"Temple structure and mosque building is separated by four centuries. Therefore it will be decided by civil law," the Supreme Court observed.
The CJI said that Hindus consider it as birth place of Rama right below the central dome. Muslims consider is an important structure. CJI Gogoi is reading out for all five judges.
"Once the court has the material that the faith is genuine, the court must not interfere and acknowledge it," Supreme Court held. "Value of a secular Constitution lies in mutual deference."
10:54 (IST)
Whether a belief is justified is beyond judicial inquiry: CJI Gogoi
Hindus believe that Lord Ram was born right below the central dome of the disputed structure, says the Supreme Court. "Both Hindu and Muslim witnesses indicate that Hindus and Muslims were offering prayers at the disputed site. Whether a belief is justified is beyond judicial inquiry. Once faith is established, courts should defer to it," the Supreme Court said.
10:53 (IST)
Faith of Hindus is undisputed: Supreme Court
"The ASI report can be lent credence to the underlying structure was dated 12th Century. But the ASI report hasn't said the underlying structure was a specific temple. The ASI report that a temple inside is supported by evidence. However, ASI did not say whether a temple was demolished to build another structure. Hindus consider Ayodhya as birthplace of Lord Ram. Faith and belief of Hindus that Lord Ram was born under the inner dome, Faith of Hindus is undisputed that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya."
10:48 (IST)
Title to the land should be decided based on settled legal principles: Supreme Court
ASI refrained from recording a finding on whether mosque was built after demolishing a Hindu temple, says Supreme Court.
Finding of title cannot be based only on expert report of ASI, the Supreme Court said. "Title to the land should be decided based on settled legal principles," the 5-judge bench held.
10:45 (IST)
Babri Masjid not constructed on vacant land, structure underlying the disputed site not Islamic, holds Supreme Court
There is adequate material in ASI report to conclude the following, says the Supreme Court. "Babri Masjid not constructed on vacant land. There was a structure underlying the disputed structure." "The underlying structure was not an Islamic structure," holds the Supreme Court.
10:42 (IST)
Ram Janmabhoomi not a juristic person, holds Supreme Court
10:41 (IST)
Secularism basic feature of Constitution: SC
"This Court set up under Constitutional scheme should defer from interfering with faith and belief of worshippers," the five-judge bench said. "Secularism basic feature of the Constitution."
10:37 (IST)
Ayodhya judgment will be unanimous: Supreme Court
'The Ayodhya judgment will be an unanimous judgment.' Pronouncement of judgment will last for half an hour, the bench says. First order will be on First order on suit by Sri Ram Lalla Virajman. Supreme Court says even they have agreed the mosque was built by Meer Baqui. It is not relevant when the mosque was built by Meer Baqui during Babur time, said the bench.
10:32 (IST)
Bench assembles
The Bench assembles. Pronouncement of judgment commences. CJI Ranjan Gogoi, "We would request silence please."
10:29 (IST)
Doors of courtroom 1 opens
The doors of courtroom opened and crowd of lawyers and journalists have rushed in, Bar and Bench reports. The pushing and shoving reached dangerously risky levels.
10:25 (IST)
Mediapersons gather outside Supreme Court ahead of one of the most awaited judgments
CNBC TV-18 reports:
10:18 (IST)
Amit Shah calls for security meet; NSA Doval, IB chief to attend
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a high level security meeting at his residence in New Delhi. According to reports, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Chief, Arvind Kumar, and other senior officials will attend the meeting.
10:17 (IST)
Verdict to be delivered in Court Room 1 of the Supreme Court
CNBC-TV18 reported that a massive crowd has gathered outside Court Room 1 of the Supreme Court where the 5-judge Constitutional bench will deliver the judgment in the Ayodhya case. CJI Ranjan Gogoi is reportedly on his way to the court right now.
10:13 (IST)
Guardian must desist from provoking communal hatred in India through its slanted reportage: Prasar Bharati
Prasar Bharati in a tweet slammed The Guardian over a report on Ayodhya and said that the publication "must desist from provoking communal hatred in India through its slanted reportage that conflates Indian National Interest with Religion."
10:08 (IST)
CJI Ranjan Gogoi leaves for Supreme Court
CJI Ranjan Gogoi has left his residence for Supreme Court ahead of the Ayodhya verdict. There is a heavy security deployment outside Supreme Court, and ahead of the verdict Gogoi's security cover was upgraded to that of Z-security.
10:05 (IST)
CNN-News18 legal editor tweets:
10:04 (IST)
No restrictions on visiting temple: UP police
"Devotees are visiting the temple of Shri Ram Lalla. There are no restrictions on visiting the temple. All markets are open, the situation is completely normal," ADG (Prosecution) UP Police, Ashutosh Pandey was quoted as saying by ANI.
10:00 (IST)
Gogoi's security cover upgraded to Z-plus ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Ahead of the verdict in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, CJI Ranjan Gogoi's security has been upgraded to Z-plus, CNN-News18 reported. Gogoi is heading the five-member Constitution bench that concluded hearing the case on October 16. The other members of the bench are Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer. According to reports, their security cover has been upgraded as well. The Z-plus security cover — one of the highest in the country — is provided by one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), preferably the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
09:58 (IST)
#hindumuslimbhaibhai trends on Twitter
#hindumuslimbhaibhai started trending as one of the top India trends on Twitter with at least 10,000 tweets till 10 am. Authorities said social media posts will be monitored to ensure that no attempt is made to vitiate the atmosphere by spreading fake or inflammatory content. Arrangements have also been made to ensure the safety and security of religious places across the country.
09:54 (IST)
Have responsibility to maintain unity, harmony: Priyanka Gandhi
"Whatever the decision of the court in this hour, we all have the responsibility to maintain the thousands of years old tradition of unity, social harmony and mutual love of the country," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted on Saturday morning. She further added, "This is Mahatma Gandhi's country. It is our duty to abide by the message of peace and non-violence."
09:48 (IST)
Heavy security deployed outside Supreme Court
Security personnel are being briefed at the Supreme Court premises. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court will deliver the judgment in Ayodhya land dispute case in less than an hour.
09:32 (IST)
Aerial surveillance via drones underway
Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh notified that several confidence building measures have been taken by the cops. "We did around 10,000 meetings across the state with religious leaders and citizens. We are appealing to the people of the state to not spread rumors on social media."
Paramilitary forces have been deployed in Ayodhya and drones are being used to conduct an aerial surveillance on the day of the Ayodhya case verdict. Singh added that the intelligence machinery has also been geared up and random checks are also taking place. An ADG rank officer has been deployed in Ayodhya to keep an eye on operations, Singh said.
09:26 (IST)
UP-Nepal border sealed ahead of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid verdict
The Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border has been sealed following a meeting of top officials with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath around Friday midnight. Additional Chief Secretary for Home Avanish Awasthi said that no one without proper identity would be allowed to move along the sensitive border. Awasthi said that railway forces have been directed to take safety and security of railway passengers inside trains and railway stations.
09:20 (IST)
We are here for Lord Ram, he will take care of us: Lawyers of Nirmohi Akhara reach Supreme Court
According to The Indian Express lawyers representing Nirmohi Akhara are already at the Supreme Court ahead of the Ayodhya verdict. The report quoted one of the spokespersons who said, "It's an ancient fight. We are here for Lord Ram. He will take care of us. Hopefully we don't have to appeal this judgment."
09:16 (IST)
Partition of India and its impact on the disputed site
In the wake of partition and charged communal climate, another fait accompli happened. In the intervening night of 22/23 December 1949, idols of Ram and others were placed in the central dome of the structure by Hindus. It was not all of a sudden. Massive puja and kirtans in the vicinity of the complex were going on for many days. In fact, the miracle was the climax to a nine-day, non-stop recitation of Ram Charit Manas (Akhand Ramayan) just outside the mosque organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Ramayan Mahasabha.
Generally, the contention of Hindu side was that ‘on the historic morning of 23 December 1949, the idols of Sri Ram Chandra and Sita Devi miraculously appeared in the Janmasthan’. Incidentally, 23 December was a Friday. Immediately after this incident, as is natural, a huge number of devotees started thronging the place.
Post this incident, the functionaries of the Faizabad district administration became aware of the developments and usual reports were lodged. An FIR about the incident was lodged by Sub-Inspector Siyaram Dubey at Police Station Ayodhya on 23 December 1949. The correspondence between the district officers and the state government as also between the Centre and state government throws much light on happenings. READ FULL ARTICLE HERE
09:15 (IST)
Genesis of Babri Masjid
Babri Masjid was built in 1528 by Mir Baqi Tashqendi, a general of Mughal emperor Babar. It is also argued by some scholars that it was built by Aurangzeb in honour of his great grandfather. For purposes of our discussion, it is immaterial whether Babar made it himself or he ordered Mir Baqi to make it or Aurangzeb made it. The fact remains that the mosque was allegedly, forcefully, built on the spot which was held sacred by the Hindus wherein, their God incarnate Ram Chandra was believed to be born. Hence, this was fait accompli - 1 created by the conqueror.
For about 350 years, which incidentally coincides with the total span of the Mughal empire, the situation continued more or less the same until the disturbances of 1853-55. The only change was the erection of a separation wall within the courtyard allowing the inner court to be used by Muslims and the outer court by Hindus. FOR FULL ARTICLE, CLICK HERE
09:14 (IST)
Special buses plying for Ayodhya pilgrims
Special security arrangements have been made for pilgrims in Ayodhya and more buses have been put into service to take the pilgrims present in the city back to their home. CM Yogi Adityanath also called over a dozen commissioners to take direct feedback of the ground situation and also issue necessary directives.
09:13 (IST)
DGP UP chairs crucial security meet for Agra zone
In view of the security and law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, a review meeting of Agra Zone was held on Friday and necessary instructions were given to the officers and employees present. The meeting was headed by the UP DGP and was attended by police in-charge and officers of all SSSPs, SPs of Agra district.
09:09 (IST)
Firozabad SP urges citizens not to spread rumour on social media
In view of the decision of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case, Firozabad SP details on security measures in the Chak Chauband. The official said that no one is above law and action will be taken against those spreading rumors on social media. He said that the police department has "adequate police force in place for peacekeeping".
09:03 (IST)
Amethi Police deletes tweet against Rana Ayyub
After telling journalist Rana Ayyub to delete her tweet on the Ayodhya verdict, the Amethi police faced a major backlash on Twitter and deleted their tweet asking the journalist to delete her remark. The Amethi police tweeted, "You have just made a political comment. delete it immediately, otherwise legal action will be taken against you."
08:58 (IST)
Over 600 social media handles under scrutiny ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Reports say the police is keeping a strict eye on known offenders who put out inflammatory posts on social media. At least 670 accounts are being monitered by the authorities.
08:43 (IST)
Mohan Bhagwat to address nation at 1 pm after Supreme Court verdict
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the nation through press conference today at 1 pm in Delhi after the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case. All preparations have been put in place to ensure peace in the entire state of Uttar Pradesh, across the country in general, and Ayodhya in particular.
The Centre, as well the state governments have reviewed the security arrangements. Meanwhile, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has also met the acting Chief Secretary of Uttar, Pradesh Rajendra Tiwari and Director General of Police OP Singh to discuss the security arrangements in the state ahead of the announcement of Ayodhya verdict.
08:39 (IST)
Why is Supreme Court delivering Ayodhya verdict on Saturday?
Justice Ranjan Gogoi is slated to retire on 17 November. Though the court can sit any day, hear the case and also deliver its verdict, 17 November is a Sunday and usually, the verdict in an important case is not announced on a holiday. The court’s decisions are also not announced on a day the judges retire. 16 November is a Saturday.
Besides, the last working day of Justice Gogoi is 15 November. This had led to a speculation that the verdict of the Ayodhya case could be heard by a bench headed by Justice Gogoi on 14 or 15 November. Normally, if the court announces a verdict, the next day, the plaintiff or one of the defendants requests the court to review the decision again, and the process generally takes one or two days.
However, neither the court nor the government had earlier indicated that the verdict in the Ayodhya case could come before 14-15 November.
08:32 (IST)
News Broadcasters Association says 'no visuals of either celebration or protests' should be aired on TV channels
Issuing an advisory for all editors of NBA and said that extra care and caution "needs to be exercised to ensure that the telecast of any news relating to it should not be sensational, inflammatory or provocative."
The statetment further said that the "basic guideline to be adhered to during telecasting news is that all such news should conform strictly to subserving the public interest of maintaining communal harmony and preservation of the secular ethos of the country."
Issuing a list of guidelines, the NBA said that "no visuals need be shown depicting celebration of protest by persons" in respect to the Ayodhya matter.
08:17 (IST)
CJI Gogoi meets UP’s Chief Secretary, DGP in chambers, say reports
The outcome of one of India’s most significant and sensitive litigation will be known today morning when a five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, rules on appeals challenging a 2010 order on the title to the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya. On Friday, hours before the Supreme Court notified the Saturday sitting, Gogoi met Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh in his court chamber.
08:15 (IST)
Whatever the decision 'it will not be victory or defeat of anyone': Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Friday tweeted about the Supreme Court's likely verdict on Saturday and said that keeping the honour of the judiciary was paramount irrespective of the court's decision. In a series of three tweets, Modi said that in the past few months during the hearing of the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, "efforts made by all sections of the society to maintain an atmosphere of goodwill are greatly appreciated."
"Keeping the honor of the judiciary of the country paramount, all the sides of the society, socio-cultural organizations, all the parties who have made efforts to create a harmonious and positive atmosphere in the past are welcome. Even after the decision of the court, we all have to maintain harmony together. Whatever decision of Supreme Court will come on Ayodhya, it will not be a victory or defeat of anyone. My appeal to the countrymen is that it should be the priority of all of us that this decision should further strengthen the great tradition of peace, unity and goodwill of India."
08:10 (IST)
Papers for Chartered Accountancy postponed in view of Ayodhya verdict
"In view of the reports gathered through electronic media about closure of school and colleges at various parts of the country, ALL EXAMINATIONS of the ICAI namely Foundation Paper 1, Final Paper 5, IRM Paper1, INTT AT and DISA ET Paper scheduled for Saturday, 9 November 2019 on all India basis and abroad stand postponed to a later date which shall be announced separately," the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India said.
08:00 (IST)
Will accept SC verdict on Ayodhya, says AIMPLB
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has said that the Supreme Court verdict should be accepted by all and communal harmony should not be disturbed. "Everyone hopes that whatever the verdict, it will be based on evidence and acceptable to everyone. All political parties and religious leaders are also appealing for peace," AIMPLB member Khalid Rashid told CNN-News18.
07:56 (IST)
All educational institutions in UP closed till 11 November, elaborate security across country
Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the country ahead of the Supreme Court judgement in the communally sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday, while the temple town remained on the edge and political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and religious leaders urged people to maintain peace and respect the verdict.
The Uttar Pradesh government ordered the closure of all educational and training institutes till Monday after the Supreme Court website informed around 9 pm Friday that the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will pronounce the verdict in the decades-old case at 10.30 am on Saturday, a non-working day for courts.
The demolition of the Babri Masjid at the disputed site on 6 December 1992, had sparked communal riots.
07:53 (IST)
Maharashtra man arrested for inflammatory Facebook post
A 56-year-old man was arrested on Friday in Maharashtra's Dhule district for writing an objectionable post on the eve of Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue, police said. Sanjay Rameshwar Sharma, a resident of Old Agra Road in Dhule, had posted a message in a regional language on his Facebook wall claiming he would celebrate Diwali after getting "justice" for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, and stressed it would remove a "dark spot of history".
After police teams monitoring social media posts came upon Sharma's Facebook post, he was arrested under sections 153 (1) (B), 188 of IPC (commits any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities), an official said. He will be produced in court on Saturday, he added.
07:44 (IST)
Security beefed up outside CJI's residence
Security outside the official residence of Chief Justice of India was beefed up on Friday night as the news that the historic verdict will be delivered today was released.
07:39 (IST)
Mohan Bhagwat appeals for communal harmony
07:30 (IST)
'Don't want to risk getting stuck in a 1992-like situation': Pilgrims fled Ayodhya in panic as date of historic judgment was announced
A mild panic was seen amongst the pilgrims in Ayodhya around midnight when they got to know that the decision on Ayodhya is coming tomorrow. The pilgrims who had come here to bathe in pious river Saryu on the auspicious bathing dates starting on Monday started packing their bags and were seen leaving the temple town in a hurry.
Ghanshyam Das Chaurasia, a retired teacher who has come from Kushinagar district along with nine family members also walked four kilometers to catch the bus as soon as possible around the midnight.
On being asked why he was leaving he said, "I was asleep when my son called from Kushinagar and told me that the Ayodhya verdict was coming tomorrow. I took the decision of leaving the town as we all know that riots broke out in 1992 and I do not want to risk my life staying here."
07:10 (IST)
Internet services suspended in Aligarh
Ahead of the historic Ayodhya Verdict, internet services have been suspended in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. It is the only district in Uttar Pradesh so far where internet access has been suspended.