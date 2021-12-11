Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 48 hours due to rising Omicron threat; all you need to know

Under the new orders, large gatherings, rallies, morchas, or processions of vehicles and people have been banned in Mumbai today and tomorrow

In viewing of rising cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus , Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Mumbai for the next 48 hours. Maharashtra currently has 17 cases of the new COVID-19 variant in the country, the highest in any state.

Under the new orders, large gatherings, rallies, morchas, or processions of vehicles and people have been banned in Mumbai today and tomorrow. As per India Today, the decision came due to the major protests and rallies planned in the city over the weekend and the rising number of cases of the new COVID-19 variant.

As per news reports, protests were planned by BJP against the recent statement made by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Furthermore, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was planning to hold a rally today, announcing its campaign for next year’s municipal elections in the state, which was also likely to be attended by party chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Mumbai police had denied permission for the rally due to the rising threat of Omicron cases, but reports suggest that the AIMIM will still go ahead with the rally.

As per the prohibitory orders issued in the city, all those who are found violating the order will be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other legal provisions, as per Hindustan Times.

Seven new cases of the Omicron variant were reported in Maharashtra on Friday, out of which three were from Mumbai and four from Pune district’s Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. The new patients from Mumbai were three men aged 25, 37 and 48 years, with a recent history of travel to the UK, South Africa and Tanzania, respectively.

Maharashtra has reported 12 new deaths and 695 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload in the state stands at 6,534 cases.

Apart from Maharashtra, Omicron cases have been reported from Gujarat, New Delhi, Karnataka and Rajasthan, with three, two, two, and nine cases, respectively. The total tally of Omicron cases in the country stands at 33 presently.