Man returning from Zimbabwe tests positive for Omicron in Delhi; total tally in India rises to 33

So far, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Delhi are the only places where the new COVID-19 variant has been detected

Delhi has reported its second case of the Omicron variant, taking the nation’s total tally to 33.

On Saturday, a 35-year-old man, with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant.

Officials said that he has been admitted to LNJP Hospital and is only complaining of weakness as of now.

The 35-year-old, who was full vaccinated, returned to India from Zimbabwe and had even travelled to South Africa.

The LNJP Hospital has been designated for treatment of patients infected with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus . At the hospital, samples of 27 passengers have been sent for genome sequencing so far.

On 5 December, a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania, became the first patient of Omicron in the national capital.

The patient, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on 2 December.

He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week. The person has mild symptoms.

As of today, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Delhi are the only places where the new COVID-19 variant, deemed as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO, has been detected.

Recently, a three-and-half-year-old girl in Maharashtra tested positive for the Omicron variant, along with six other people, taking the total infections of the new variant in the state to 17, according to the state's health department.

On Friday, the Centre had warned about the decline in usage of face masks across the country amid the emergence of the Omicron. This comes at a time when 59 countries have reported instances of the Omicron variant.

"WHO is warning against the decline in mask usage. The global scene of Omicron is disturbing... We are now operating at a risky and unacceptable level," Dr VK Paul, who heads the Centre's COVID-19 task force, had said while addressing a press briefing.

With inputs from agencies

