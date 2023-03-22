Second quake of 2.7 magnitude shakes national capital, epicentre in west Delhi

New Delhi: A 2.7 magnitude earthquake shook the national capital on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The tremors occurred at 4:42 pm while the epicentre was in west Delhi and the depth was five kilometres, the agency said.

Barely twenty hours earlier, a powerful earthquake of 6.8-magnitude had jolted the city late on Tuesday night. The epicentre of last night’s earthquake was in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, while the depth measured nearly 156 kilometres.

Strong tremors, lasting for nearly two minutes, were felt in several north Indian states like Punjab, Haryana as well as Delhi-NCR as the earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Tuesday evening.

This was the second earthquake to hit Afghanistan yesterday.

The quake struck 133 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Tremors were also felt in several cities of Pakistan, including Islamabad where people rushed out of their homes to open spaces. In Pakistan, earthquake tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Kot Momin, Madh Ranjha, Chakwal, Kohat and Gilgit-Baltistan areas.

