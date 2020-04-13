Second low-intensity earthquake in Delhi in two days; tremors measuring 2.7 magnitude recorded on Richter Scale

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit Delhi on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake on Monday occurred at 1.26 pm at a depth of 5 kilometres.

This was a day after another low-intensity quake of magnitude 3.5 had hit the National Capital. The epicentre of the earthquake which was reported on Sunday was in north east Delhi's Wazirabad.

The tremors on Sunday had caused many people to rush out of their homes.

However, no reports of any loss to life or property were reported either on Sunday or Monday.

With inputs from PTI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.