Second low-intensity earthquake in Delhi in two days; tremors measuring 2.7 magnitude recorded on Richter Scale

India FP Staff Apr 13, 2020 15:49:09 IST

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit Delhi on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake on Monday occurred at 1.26 pm at a depth of 5 kilometres.

This was a day after another low-intensity quake of magnitude 3.5 had hit the National Capital. The epicentre of the earthquake which was reported on Sunday was in north east Delhi's Wazirabad.

The tremors on Sunday had caused many people to rush out of their homes.

However, no reports of any loss to life or property were reported either on Sunday or Monday.

With inputs from PTI

 

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020 15:49:09 IST

