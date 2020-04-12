Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude rocks Delhi-NCR; quake struck at depth of 8 kilometres, epicentre was in eastern part of city

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale rocked Delhi-NCR on Sunday, leading many people to rush out of their houses.

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में भूकंप के हल्के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 3.5 मापी गई तीव्रता#Earthquake — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) April 12, 2020

ANI reported that the epicentre of the earthquake was in East Delhi.

NDRF DG Satya Narayan Pradhan said the quake struck at a depth of 8 kilometres at 5.45 pm.

More details are awaited.

