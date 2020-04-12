You are here:
Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude rocks Delhi-NCR; quake struck at depth of 8 kilometres, epicentre was in eastern part of city

India FP Staff Apr 12, 2020 18:20:11 IST

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale rocked Delhi-NCR on Sunday, leading many people to rush out of their houses.

ANI reported that the epicentre of the earthquake was in East Delhi.

NDRF DG Satya Narayan Pradhan said the quake struck at a depth of 8 kilometres at 5.45 pm.

More details are awaited.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2020 18:20:11 IST

