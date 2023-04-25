Second audio alleged to be of Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan released by BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Annamalai has put out a second audio, allegedly of Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, in which the latter can be heard speaking about the problems he has with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

According to a report, the voice alleged to be of the TN Finance Minister says that he likes the ‘one man, one post’ policy of the BJP and wants a separation of those who look after the party and those who look after the people.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin made Rs 30,000 crores in one year.

“When the finance minister of Stalin talked to a journalist he revealed that Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin made Rs 30,000 crores in one year. And their main concern is how and where to hide the money,” BJP spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam said.

The BJP National Spokesperson made the statement during a press address at BJP HQ on ‘DMK Files’ on Friday.

He added, “This is unprecedented that they have made this kind of money in a year, all this has been looted from the common man. The money which was supposed to be spent on the common man has been looted by the Tamil Nadu chief minister and a few of his trusted friends.”

V Sabareesan has set up two companies in the UK and these so-called companies are nothing but the means of illegally routing the ill-gotten wealth, he said.

