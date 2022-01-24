SEBI recruitment: Last date to apply for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts; check direct link

Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply and have not done so yet, may apply through the official website of SEBI

The last date to apply for vacancies of Officers in Grade A – General, Legal, Information Technology, Research and Official Language Streams recruited by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is today, 24 January. Following which, SEBI will close the application window for these posts.

Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply and have not done so yet, may apply through the official website of SEBI - https://www.sebi.gov.in/.

Procedure to apply for the SEBI Grade A recruitment is as follows:

-Visit the official website - https://www.sebi.gov.in/

-Click on the ‘Careers’ tab in the about section

-Click on link that says Grade A application

-Register yourself by going on the IBPS portal

-Duly fill the application form and upload all documents

-Select your desired post and pay the mentioned fee

-Submit the form, download and keep a printout to use it in the future

Direct link to apply for SEBI Grade A recruitment is here.

As per the information available on the website, the last date to edit the online application details is also today, 24 January. The deadline for payment of application fee is 24 January as well. Last date for printing of submitted application form is 20 February. The online registration for Recruitment of Officer Grade A began from 5 January this year.

According to the official notice available on the website (), the Phase I Online Examination for Recruitment of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) will be held on 20 February. The Phase II Online Exam (except for Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) will be conducted on 20 March. Paper 2 of Phase I of IT Stream will be held on 3 April and Interview (Phase III) dates will be intimidated later by the Board.

Selection will be based on three stages which is the Phase I online screening exam, Phase II online examination, followed by an Interview (Phase III).

In order to apply for the above mentioned posts, candidates should not be more than 30 years as on 31 December, 2021.

To apply for General, Research and Official Language streams, candidates must have a Master’s Degree in their relevant field. For the Legal and IT streams, applicants must possess a Bachelor’s degree in their relevant field.

An application fee of Rs 1000 for UR/OBC/EWS candidates has to be paid and a fee of Rs 100 as an application fee has to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD applicants.

A total of 120 vacancies for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) will be filled through the recruitment drive carried by SEBI from which 80 posts are for General Stream, 16 for Legal Stream, 14 for Information Technology Stream 7 in Research Stream and 3 in Official Language Stream.

