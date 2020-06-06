You are here:
SEBA HSLC Result 2020 declared: Steps to check Assam Board HSLC and AHM scores on results.sebaonline.org

India FP Staff Jun 06, 2020 09:05:04 IST

SEBA HSLC Result 2020 declared | The Assam Board declared the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination results and the Assam High Madrassa (AHM) results at 9 am today (Saturday, 6 June) on its official website results.sebaonline.org.

Representational Image. PTI

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result by visiting the official website.

Steps to check results on the official website:

Step 1: Go to the website - results.sebaonline.org

Step 2: Click on link for Assam HLSC results or AHM Results

Step 3: Log in using your roll number and other details

Step 4: Download and save marksheet for future reference

If the website is slow or unresponsive, results can also be accessed via SMS or the SEBA Result 2020 App.

A total of 3.58 lakh students had appeared for the Assam HSLC exams this year, which were held in February. Last year, the Board had released the results in May, but this year, the evaluation process was interrupted due to the coronavirus lockdown and the result date was delayed.

In 2019, an overall pass percentage of 60.23 percent was recorded. Boys had fared better than girls with a pass percentage of 62.69 percent against 57.99 percent. Meghashree Borah of Sankardev Shishu Bidya Niketan in Lakhimpur district was the topper with 594 marks.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2020 09:05:04 IST



