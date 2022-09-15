SCO meet: PM Modi arrives in Uzbekistan's Samarkand; will hold talks with Putin on the sidelines of summit

In his pre-departure statement, Modi said he was looking forward to exchanging views on topical regional and international issues

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday landed in the Uzbek city of Samarkand to attend the SCO summit in which Russian president Vladimir Putin, Chinese president Xi Jinping and Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi and the world leaders are participating.

Landed in Samarkand to take part in the SCO Summit.



He received at the airport by Uzbek PM Abdulla Aripov among other dignitaries.The PM is visiting Uzbekistan at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

PM @narendramodi arrives in the historic city of Samarkand for the SCO Summit. Welcomed at the airport by Uzbek PM Abdulla Aripov, Ministers, Governor of Samarkand region and senior officials.

Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with Putin, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev among other leaders.

“At the SCO Summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of SCO and further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organisation,” Modi said in a pre-departure statement.

“Under the Uzbek chairship, a number of decisions for mutual cooperation are likely to be adopted in areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism,” he said.

Uzbekistan is the current chair of the SCO.

PM Modi also said he was also looking forward to meeting President Mirziyoyev.

“I fondly recall his visit to India in 2018. He also graced the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as Guest of Honour in 2019. In addition, I will hold bilateral meetings with some of the other leaders attending the summit,” Modi said.

No confirmation on bilateral with Xi

There is no confirmation over his possible bilateral with Xi.

“We will keep you fully apprised when the PM’s schedule of bilateral meetings unfolds,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters in New Delhi on Thursday when asked if Modi and Xi will have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif is also attending the summit.

With inputs from PTI

