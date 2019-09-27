Schools to remain shut in Lucknow on Friday in view of incessant rains, inclement weather, says DM Kaushal Raj Sharma

The Lucknow district administration on Thursday announced a holiday for schools from nursery to Class 12 on Friday in view of unprecedented rains and inclement weather.

Lucknow district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma issued an order saying all schools to remain shut, however, the nomination process for bypolls to Lucknow Cantonment Assembly constituency, which is scheduled for Friday, will remain unaffected.

"Due to inclement weather, schools from nursery to class 12 will be closed on 27 September," said Sharma.

"However, the nomination process for the polls will continue on Friday," the magistrate said referring to the process of nomination for Lucknow Cant.

Stretching from south Maharashtra to southeast Uttar Pradesh, a trough is likely to accelerate rainfall activity in northwest India, affecting regions of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued orange alerts for "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in 16 districts of central Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, from Thursday (26 September) till Saturday (28 September).

The districts which are likely to receive heavy downpour include Lucknow, Etawah, Kannauj, Lakhimpur, Sitapur, Amethi, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Gonda, Bahraich, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ayodhya, Siddhartha Nagar, Basti and Ambedkar Nagar.

In the last 24 hours, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh recorded 54 mm of rains. Several eastern districts of the state also received mild rainfall, with Lucknow airport registering about 13 mm until 8.30 am on Thursday morning.

Along with incessant rainfall, Lucknow also witnessed heavy water logging since Wednesday thereby, making it difficult for the children to commute to schools. Heavy waterlogging has been witnessed in the state capital since Wednesday, making it difficult for the children to commute to schools.

The power supply has been disrupted while telecom services have also been adversely affected due to the heavy rains.

Apart from Lucknow, cities in other states are also experiencing heavy rainfall and flooding. In Maharashtra, the Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram declared a holiday in schools and colleges of Pune city, Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli Tehsils on Thursday in view of heavy deluge.

As many as 17 people were killed in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse in Pune city and parts of the district on Thursday. Nearly 16,000 people from several water-logged areas were shifted to safer places so far following heavy showers in the district, according to officials.

Pune has been experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall in the past few days with some of the areas experiencing flash floods.

With inputs from agencies