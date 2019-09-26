Pune rains: 12 people killed in rain-related mishap, 10,500 rescued from water-logged areas; schools, colleges remain shut

As many as twelve people were killed in two separate incidents of flooding and wall collapse in Pune on Thursday. Eight bodies were found in the city while, three others were recovered from Khed Shivapur. Among the nine people who were killed in a wall collapse Sahkar Nagar area on Wednesday was a nine-year-old boy.

According to The Times of India, six deaths were reported within the city limits while, the rest were reported from rural areas of the Pune.

Nearly 10,500 people from several water-logged areas were shifted to safer places so far following heavy showers in the district on Wednesday, according to officials.

Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government was closely monitoring the situation.

Fadnavis tweeted, "Pained to know about the loss of lives in and around Pune due to heavy rains. My deepest condolences to the families. We are providing all possible assistance needed. State disaster management officials & control room in continuous touch with Pune collector and PMC."

Pained to know about the loss of lives in and around Pune due to heavy rains.

My deepest condolences to the families. We are providing all possible assistance needed.

State disaster management officials & control room in continuous touch with Pune collector and PMC. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 26, 2019

Following heavy rains and flooding, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram has declared a holiday in schools and colleges of Pune city, Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli Tehsils for Thursday. Three teams of NDRF including one in Baramati and two others in city area have been deployed in the district of search and rescue operation. During the rescue operation Sahkar Nagar, the Fire Brigade officials recovered the bodies from under the debris.

#UPDATE: Fire brigade officials recover one more body, near Sahakar Nagar in Pune. Death toll due to flood, caused by heavy rains in the region, rises to 7. https://t.co/dislf3istB — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019

Several low-lying areas in and around the city were flooded after it witnessed heavy downpour on Wednesday.

Water-logging was reported in Sinhgad Road, Dhanakwadi, Balajinagar, Ambegaon, Sahakar Nagar, Parvati, Kolhewadi and Kirkatwadi, said Prashant Ranpise, the chief of Fire Brigade.

"Fire Brigade personnel are helping the people stranded in flooded areas," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted severe thunderstorm in Mumbai and adjoining regions of Maharashtra.

With inputs from agencies