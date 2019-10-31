Schools, colleges in Kerala’s Kochi, Paravur to remain close today after IMD predicts heavy rainfall; state govt restricts access to beaches in districts

Kochi: All schools and colleges in specific districts of Kerala would remain closed on Thursday due to adverse weather conditions in the regions.

The District Collector's office in Kerala announced that all educational institutions including professional colleges in coastal taluks, Kochi and Paravur districts of Kerala would stay closed on Thursday.

The state government has also restricted access to the beaches in the districts. According to an update by India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to take place at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe on 31 October.

Earlier, IMD issued an orange alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts of Kerala, while all other districts have been issued a yellow alert.

