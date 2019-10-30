IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram after rainfall accompanied by strong winds batters district

Thiruvananthapuram: Rainfall accompanied by strong winds battered Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district on Wednesday.

After taking stock of the prevailing weather condition, a 'yellow' alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the district for 30 October.

Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram experiences rainfall and strong winds. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert in the district for today. pic.twitter.com/wqfZlWYyLn — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

A few days ago, the weather forecast agency had issued in Ernakulam, Alapuzha and Idukki districts for 30 October, and in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for 31 October.

Apart from isolated places over Thiruvananthapuram, some areas over Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are also likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

