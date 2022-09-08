Scarred for life: Pitbull attack leaves 11-year-old boy with 150 stitches across face

The incident invited angry reactions and outrage from residents of the area. Some of them demanded dog-owners to tape their pets' mouth before bringing them to public spaces

Ghaziabad: In a horrific incident of dog attack that occurred last week, an 11-year-old boy was mauled by a pitbull, leaving the child scarred in the face, probably for life. The victim got some 150 stiches and remained in a hospital for three days, said reports.

The incident occurred in a park where the victim was playing and so was the dog with its owner, on September 3. However, the incident hogged headlines only on Thursday when a CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on the internet. The video shows the dog ran with the leash and attacked the kid.

3/9/22: A 10-year-old boy playing in the Ghaziabad park was attacked by a dog of Pitbull breed on last saturday, The child necessitating more than 100 stitches on his face. The kid is not able to talk.

CCTV footage surfaces. pic.twitter.com/QcZ0nYl3ZM — Muktanshu  (@muktanshu) September 8, 2022

Bystanders rescued the boy from dog’s clutches but it had already severely bitten the boy across his face. So much so, that paramedics had to give the victim over 100 stiches across the left side of the face till the ears.

Reports said the victim remained hospitalised for three days.

The incident invited angry reactions and outrage from residents of the area. Some of them demanded dog-owners to tape their pets’ mouth before bringing them to public spaces. “We must make some amends now in order to save our kids, they roam around like monnsters because we do not tape their mouth,” a resident tweeted.

The video got attention of the authorities. While the municipal corporation slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the dog owner, Subhash Tyagi of Ghaziabad, for keeping the dog without license or registration.

Cops from Madhuban Bapudham Police Station, however, said they had not received any complaint. “Action will be taken if a complaint is filed,” Ghaziabad police tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.