'Scammers ko kardo tum confuse': Assam Police use Baba Sehgal’s beatboxing to raise awareness about OTP scams

It seems even the police departments these days are trying their best to keep up with the trends. We have often read about the Mumbai Police and their out-of-the-box ideas to grab public attention for raising awareness.

But the latest to join the trend is Assam police that came up with a really fun way to garner attention. The authorities decided to use Baba Sehgal’s beatboxing.

In a tweet by the Assam Police that shared the latest public service announcement (PSA), Sehgal is heard beatboxing to reply to someone who asks for the one-time password (OTP). “Scammers ko kardo tum confuse; OTP share karne se kar do refuse #ThinkBeforeYouShare,” read the tweet that also tagged the rapper.

Have a look at the tweet here:

Scammers ko kardo tum confuse

OTP share karne se kar do refuse #ThinkBeforeYouShare @OnlyBabaSehgal pic.twitter.com/GgF4afP8Id — Assam Police (@assampolice) July 5, 2022

The clip in the tweet has got more than 5000 views. ADGP of Assam Police quote tweeted the post and wrote, “Rap hai ya phir koi rhyme hai! OTP dene se hota cyber crime hai!!.”

According to a report by The Print, Assam ranked third among other states in the country in terms of the rising cyber crime issues. It points out that revenge has been the main motive behind the cybercrimes.

Earlier, financial management app Fi had used a Baba Sehgal song to increase the social media engagement of the company. This was also accompanied by a live session with the artist.

Known for his musical creations, Sehgal often gives his own magical touch to already famous-songs, He has gone viral many times for the same. His unique desi spin to hit English song ‘Señorita’ and Ed Sheeran-inspired breakup song in tunes of ‘Shape of You’ are still very popular and this latest PSA by the Assam Police is already a winner as is evident from the response it has received.

