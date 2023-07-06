SC to hear plea filed by AAP against Centre's Ordinance on control of services

The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party challenging the constitutionality of the centre government ordinance to control administrative services in Delhi.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra posted the matter for consideration after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi mentioned the matter seeking an urgent hearing.

The apex court will hear the petition on 10 July.

In its plea, the AAP government has said it is an “unconstitutional exercise of executive fiat” that attempts to “override” the top court and the basic structure of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has decided to take to the streets to protest against Bhartiya Janata Party’s ordinance.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said effigies and copies of the “black ordinance” will be burnt from July 6 to July 13 at various localities, streets and intersections across Delhi, serving as a powerful reminder of the people’s discontent.

In May, the apex court ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over the administrative services in the city, effectively ending an eight-year-long battle between the centre and AAP.

However, on May 19, the BJP-ruled central government promulgated an ordinance for the creation of a National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) to give more power to the Lieutenant Governor in the administration of the capital.

Following this, Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached out to several opposition parties to garner support against the ordinance.

Last month, the issue even turned into a political slugfest at the Opposition meet in Patna as Congress has yet not shown support for AAP by slamming BJP for promulgating the ordinance.

The party added that Congress, a national party that takes a stand on almost all issues, has yet to make its position on the Black Ordinance public and that the Congress’ Delhi and Punjab “units have announced that the party should support the Modi government on this issue”.

With inputs from agencies

