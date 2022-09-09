Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority had ordered the demolition of the restaurant on famous Anjuna beach for violation of coastal zone laws.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the demolition of controversial Curlies restaurant in Goa linked to the death of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat on a condition that no commercial activities will take place there.

Visuals from Curlies restaurant in Goa after Supreme Court stayed demolition subject to the condition that no commercial activities will take place in the restaurant pic.twitter.com/mB5SJAEjGF — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

“There shall be stay on demolition with respect to structure in Survey No. 42.10 subject to the appellants not undertaking any commercial activities in respect of structures,” the court said.

Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority had ordered the demolition of the restaurant for violation of coastal zone laws.

The restaurant, located on Goa’s famous Anjuna beach, was in news recently after Phogat was found partying at the outlet hours before her death. Its owner Edwin Nunes was among five persons arrested in the Phogat death case and was later granted bail.

Earlier in day, the government began razing down the controversial restaurant for flouting green norms.

“The demolition squad of the district administration along with Anjuna police personnel arrived at the beach around 7.30 am to demolish the restaurant that was built in ‘no development zone’ in violation of the CRZ norms,” an official said.

The action against the restaurant was initiated after its owner failed to get any respite from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the 2016 demolition order of Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA).

The case was heard on 6 September by the NGT bench chaired by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel.

The bench had upheld the order of GCZMA disposing of the petition filed by the restaurant management.

On Thursday, the district administration had issued a notice asking its demolition squad to raze the structure on Friday. Deputy collector of Mapusa sub division Gurudas ST Desai had issued the notice.

With inputs from agencies

