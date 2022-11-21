SC seeks response from Centre & Delhi govt on conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s jail transfer plea

New Delhi: On Monday, the Supreme Court sought a response from the Centre and the Delhi government on the plea of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeking that he be transferred from the city’s Mandoli jail to any other prison in the country.

After reviewing the details of three assaults on Sukesh within the jail, a bench presided over by Justice Ajay Rastogi issued a notice to the Mandoli Jail administration and sought a response within a week.

The bench strongly criticised Sukesh during the hearing for filing petition after petition in the Supreme Court, saying that the “litigant’s affordability is no reason to file multiple petitions in this court.”

Sukesh’s counsel told the bench that his client’s life was under threat as after his disclosure statement, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi took action against several jail officials. He said, “I am being lodged in custody of officials against whom prosecution has been initiated on my disclosure, so I am under constant threat.”

To which, the bench questioned, “When the DG prisons was transferred and new DG has come, what is your problem now? Have faith in the system.” The counsel replied, “I am facing threats from former Delhi jail minister Satyendar Jain, who I have accused of extorting money from me. I am under constant threat.”

Reportedly, Sukesh also sought more time to meet his advocates as he has 28 cases pending against him across the nation. He stated that he had to communicate with 15 lawyers and it was difficult to convey the instructions in such a short duration.

However, the top court denied that permission saying, “We cannot allow you VVIP treatment.”

Chandrashekhar has been arrested in connection with the case related to money-laundering and duping several people.

