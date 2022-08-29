SC refuses to stay Tamil Nadu government’s decision to appoint Archakas in temples

The Tamil Nadu Association of Trained Archakas urged the state government to challenge the Madras High Court verdict barring the appointment of priests from all castes in temples that function in accordance with the Agamas before the Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Tamil Nadu government, refusing to stay the latter’s decision to appoint or dismiss ‘Archakas’ (priests) in temples in the state.

The apex court has also issued a notice in a plea by former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy, seeking to prevent the State government from appointing ‘Archakas’ (priests) in the temples there.

The petition challenged the provisions of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959 to the extent it granted the State absolute control over appointments and dismissal of archakas (priests) in Hindu temples of the State.

“This is getting to be an epidemic,” Swamy said when the bench took up the matter.

According to a report by The Hindu, the apex court has sought response from the Tamil Nadu government on a plea filed by Dr Subramanian Swamy questioning a state law authorising the government control over temples and appointment of non-Brahmins as ‘Archakas’.

On Saturday, the Tamil Nadu Association of Trained Archakas urged the state government to challenge the Madras High Court verdict barring the appointment of priests from all castes in temples that function in accordance with the Agamas before the Supreme Court.

On 22 August, the Madras High Court upheld the validity of the government of Tamil Nadu’s all caste ‘archakas’ policy and rules making provision of appointment of people from any caste as archakas of temples.

Notably, Chief Minister MK Stalin had issued an order appointing non-Brahmin as priests in various temples in the state.

The Tamil Nadu’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department had handed over appointment letters to 208 such priests.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.