SC refuses to modify firecrackers order for Delhi-NCR, says products already manufactured can be sold in other regions

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to modify its order on firecrackers for the Delhi-National Capital Region, saying that only green crackers will be sold in this territory. The top court also asserted that polluting firecrackers that have already been manufactured will not be allowed to be sold in Delhi-NCR.

A bench of justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said firecrackers already produced can be sold this festival season only in other parts of the country. It said its direction on community bursting of firecrackers will apply pan India for two hour, as well its order on the ban on the sale of firecrackers through e-commerce websites.

In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and other southern states, firecrackers can be burst from 4 am to 5 am and from 9 pm to 10 pm during festivals, the Supreme Court said.

On 23 October, the court had put in place guidelines to regulate the sale of firecrackers and also directed that crackers should only be burst between 8 pm and 10 pm. The bench had said that there would be no blanket ban on the sale and use of firecrackers.

Following this order, the Tamil Nadu government filed a petition, urging the court to allow people in the state to burst firecrackers on the morning of Diwali in addition to the 8 pm to 10 pm permitted window.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused this request, but modified its earlier order, giving the Tamil Nadu government the authority to decide on the two-hour duration during which firecrackers can be burst in the state, instead of sticking to the 8 pm to 10 pm period the Supreme Court had stipulated for the country.

