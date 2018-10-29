You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Tamil Nadu govt moves Supreme Court, seeks extension of time to burst firecrackers on Diwali

India Asian News International Oct 29, 2018 16:20:21 IST

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday approached the Supreme Court seeking reconsideration of its order that had put restrictions on burning of firecrackers.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

The Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government sought the extension of cracker bursting time on Diwali.

On 23 October, the apex court refused to impose a blanket ban on the bursting of firecrackers, but with certain conditions. The court had stated that people would be allowed to burst firecrackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm on the Diwali day which falls on 7 November this year.

The top court had allowed only the use of green firecrackers with reduced emission and decibel levels during all religious festivals.

Last year, the top court had banned the sale of firecrackers in the capital city.

 


Updated Date: Oct 29, 2018 16:20 PM

Also See


fp-mobile





Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores