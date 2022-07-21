The apex court also posted for hearing in the first week of October the case pertaining to the Gyanvapi mosque that is already pending before it.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking right to worship the 'Shivling' said to be found at the disputed Gyanvapi mosque site in Varanasi during a court-ordered survey.

The court also declined the permission sought for the carbon dating of the 'Shivling' at the site.

Supreme Court declines to entertain a plea seeking right to worship the 'Shivling' said to be found at the disputed Gyanvapi site, which is adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

According to a Deccan Herald report, a bench presided over by Justices D Y Chandrachud also deferred the hearing on a plea by Anjuman Intezemia Masjid Committee to October. The court further stated that it will wait for the outcome of the case that is being heard by the district court in Varanasi.

The plea filed by the committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, had challenged the survey report of the court-appointed Commission which inspected and conducted a video survey of the mosque.

On 17 May, the top court had directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where the 'Shivling' was said to have been found and allowed Muslims to offer 'namaz' and perform religious observances.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.