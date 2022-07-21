India

SC refuses to hear plea seeking right to worship 'Shivling' at Gyanvapi mosque site

The apex court also posted for hearing in the first week of October the case pertaining to the Gyanvapi mosque that is already pending before it.

FP Staff July 21, 2022 15:26:24 IST
SC refuses to hear plea seeking right to worship 'Shivling' at Gyanvapi mosque site

A view of Gyanvapi mosque. PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking right to worship the 'Shivling' said to be found at the disputed Gyanvapi mosque site in Varanasi during a court-ordered survey.

The court also declined the permission sought for the carbon dating of the 'Shivling' at the site.

According to a Deccan Herald report, a bench presided over by Justices D Y Chandrachud also deferred the hearing on a plea by Anjuman Intezemia Masjid Committee to October. The court further stated that it will wait for the outcome of the case that is being heard by the district court in Varanasi.
The plea filed by the committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, had challenged the survey report of the court-appointed Commission which inspected and conducted a video survey of the mosque.
On 17 May, the top court had directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where the 'Shivling' was said to have been found and allowed Muslims to offer 'namaz' and perform religious observances.
With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 21, 2022 15:27:57 IST

TAGS:

also read

Gyanvapi mosque case: Next hearing on July 21
India

Gyanvapi mosque case: Next hearing on July 21

Lawyer Man Bahadur Singh represented litigant Rakhi Singh in the court and claimed that the Muslim side is misleading and confusing the court on the Places of Worship Act and the Waqf Act

Gyanvapi mosque case: Muslim side completes arguments on maintainability of case
India

Gyanvapi mosque case: Muslim side completes arguments on maintainability of case

A lower court had ordered a videography survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19