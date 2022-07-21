SC refuses to hear plea seeking right to worship 'Shivling' at Gyanvapi mosque site
The apex court also posted for hearing in the first week of October the case pertaining to the Gyanvapi mosque that is already pending before it.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking right to worship the 'Shivling' said to be found at the disputed Gyanvapi mosque site in Varanasi during a court-ordered survey.
The court also declined the permission sought for the carbon dating of the 'Shivling' at the site.
Supreme Court declines to entertain a plea seeking right to worship the 'Shivling' said to be found at the disputed Gyanvapi site, which is adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
