New Delhi: Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Uttar Pradesh government on a plea of a 17-year-old boy seeking permission to donate part of liver to his father who is in critical condition.

The court also ordered preliminary tests of the minor to see if he can go ahead with the donation.

Fixing the next date of hearing for 12 September, the apex court asked the officer from the UP health department to be present in the court.

Since the child is young, the country’s organ donation laws may become a hindrance.

It is to be seen what decision the state government and the Supreme Court will take keeping in mind the special circumstances and the child’s desire to save his father’s life.

