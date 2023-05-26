SC grants interim bail to AAP's Satyendra Jain on medical grounds

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain on medical grounds.

The former cabinet minister has been in custody since May 2022 over his alleged involvement in a money laundering case. The order was passed by a vacation bench comprising Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice PS Narasimha.

Jain has been granted interim bail for six weeks to seek treatment in a private hospital. The apex court also ordered the ex-minister to “make any statement to the media” on the issue.

Meanwhile, the bench also rejected the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) objection that the AIIMS Delhi should independently evaluate him.

Satyendra Jain was hospitalized on Thursday after he collapsed in Tihar jail. The ex-minister was first taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital before he was shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) owing to breathing problems.

“Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDU). He collapsed due to dizziness in the bathroom of Tihar Jail. Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury,” the Aam Aadmi Party said in a statement.

A senior prison official said that Jain slipped in the central jail hospital of Tihar on Thursday morning. He was initially examined by doctors who find his vitals to be normal. However, he later complained of pain in his back, leg and shoulder following which he was referred to DDU.

