SC dismisses petitions against excavation, construction around Puri Jagannath temple

The apex court said there has been a mushrooming growth in PILs in the recent past. It deprecated the practice of filing frivolous PILs and said it is an abuse of law.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea alleging illegal excavation and construction work by the Odisha government at the famed Shree Jagannath temple in Puri.

A vacation bench of Justices B R Gavai and Hima Kohli rejected the PIL with costs, and said the construction activity being undertaken is necessary in larger public interest.

The top court said Public Interest Litigation (PIL) other than being in public interest is detrimental to public interest.

"In the recent past there is a mushroom growth there is an increase of publicity interest litigation. We deprecate the practice of filing such PIL. its a waste of judicial time and it needs to be nipped in bud so that development work is not stalled," the apex court said

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Ardhendu Kumar Das and others alleging illegal excavation and construction work by the Odisha government at the temple.

According to the petition, state agencies have been working in gross violation of Section 20A of The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

The plea alleged that the Odisha government is carrying out unauthorised construction work. This poses a serious threat to the structure of the ancient temple, it had submitted.

The case in the Supreme Court comes at a time when the Orissa High Court is already hearing a plea against construction by the state government along the 800-year-old Puri Jagannath temple.

Puri residents had moved the High Court alleging that the structural safety of the temple could be in jeopardy if land around the temple were dug up. The District Court in Puri is also hearing cases seeking to stop the construction.

