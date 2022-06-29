SC agrees to hear Shiv Sena's plea challenging Maharashtra Governor's floor test decision today at 5 pm

Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu moved Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority on the floor of the House on 30 June

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu's plea challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority on the floor of the House on 30 June. The court will hear the petition at 5 pm.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Shiv Sena, mentioned before the apex court the petition of party chief whip Sunil Prabhu, seeking an urgent hearing today (29 June) calling the floor test "illegal".

Minutes after Maharashtra Governor's announcement of floor test on 20 June, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Uddhav Thackeray faction will challenge the Governor's decision of floor test in the Supreme Court.

"This is an unlawful activity. The issue of disqualification of 16 MLAs is pending in the Supreme Court. Now if BJP and Governor House are trying to bring down the government, we will approach the Supreme Court and seek justice," Raut said.

"The speed in which the Raj Bhavan has acted on the demand [by BJP] is faster than the Rafael jets purchased by [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi," he added.

Another Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also reacted to the Governor's order and said that asking chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test on 30 June "would be contempt of court proceedings since the matter was deferred by Supreme Court" till 11 July.

The Maharashtra Governor on Wednesday wrote a letter to State Legislative Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagat to convene a Special Session of the Assembly on 30 June at 11 am "with the only agenda of a trust vote against the Chief Minister."

The Governor said that proceeding of the floor test shall be concluded "in any cases" by 5 pm on 30 June.

With inputs from agencies

