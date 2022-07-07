Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday the bail plea of Zubair in connection with the case registered against him in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious feelings.

New Delhi: A Sitapur court on Thursday remanded Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in 14 days judicial custody in connection with a case registered against him in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Sitapur court sends Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to 14-days of judicial custody. pic.twitter.com/k33JnTYeUc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 7, 2022

Earlier in the day ,the Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday the bail plea of Zubair in connection with the case.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said on Thursday that the matter be listed on Friday subject to clearance from the Chief Justice of India.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Zubair, said his anticipatory bail was rejected by the Allahabad High Court and subsequently he was arrested.

There is a threat to his life as people out there are threatening him, he said while urging the court to list the matter urgently.

An FIR was lodged against Zubair in Uttar Pradesh under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and section 67 of the IT Act here on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena Sitapur district president Bhagwan Sharan on 1 June.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on 27 June for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets.

The Delhi Police has invoked new provisions — sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act — against Zubair.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.