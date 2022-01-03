SC adjourns Suvendu Adhikari's plea seeking transfer of Mamata Banerjee's election petition from Calcutta HC
The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the plea of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari seeking transfer of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging his election from Nandigram constituency outside the state, for two weeks
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the plea of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari seeking transfer of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging his election from Nandigram constituency outside the state, for two weeks.
A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli adjourned the case after senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for Adhikari was held up in another court.
The case relates to the election petition moved by Mamata Banerjee before the Calcutta High Court challenging Adhikari's election win from the Nandigram constituency in the West Bengal Assembly polls.
Adhikari later approached the apex court seeking transfer of Banerjee's plea, pending in the Calcutta High Court, outside the State.
The Calcutta High Court had in July last year issued notices to Adhikari, the elected candidate of BJP, and directed that the records and papers in relation to the election be preserved during the pendency of the petition.
In November, the High Court had adjourned the hearing of the election petition on the ground that a transfer petition has been filed by Adhikari before the top court and is currently pending adjudication.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Over 100 doctors in Kolkata test positive for COVID-19, as cases triple in three days
Contact tracing has begun, and the process of clinical examination of everyone in the hospitals have started, a health official said
As Mamata Banerjee's TMC turns 24, political party eyes national stage
Banerjee's clarion call for opposition unity to remove the BJP from power has not stopped her from expanding her centre-left party in various states. In the last six months, her party has opened units in Goa, Haryana, Tripura and Meghalaya.
West Bengal: Firhad Hakim appointed Kolkata mayor, MP Mala Roy to be KMC chairperson
In a bid to empower women, the state government has elected nine women among the 16 chairpersons of boroughs under KMC