SBI recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for 48 assistant manager posts ends today, details at sbi.co.in

The deadline to apply for recruitment to Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts at the State Bank of India (SBI) is today, 25 February. Candidates who are interested can apply for the respective vacancies by visiting the official website at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill a total of 48 vacancies in the reputed organisation. As per the tentative schedule, the online examination will be conducted on 20 March, this year. Candidates will be able to download the call letter from 5 March onwards.

List of Vacancies here:

For the post of Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist), there are 15 vacancies

For Assistant Manager (Routing and Switching) posts, there are 33 positions

Here are few steps to apply for SBI recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official portal at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that read “APPLY ONLINE” under RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN STATE BANK OF INDIA ON REGULAR BASIS on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to login and proceed with the application form

Step 4: Pay the required fee and then, submit the form

Step 5: Finally, keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Check direct link here.

For more details on job profile, posting and others, candidates should read the official notice here.

Details on eligibility criteria, selection process and application fee:

Candidates applying for Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts should note that the upper age limit is 40 years as on 31 August, 2021. They should also hold a First Division in Bachelor’s Degree (Full Time) in any stream with a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks from any recognised University or college.

Aspirants will be shortlisted on the basis of Online Written Examination and Interview. Those from General/OBC/EWS category, need to pay an application fee of Rs 750. However, candidates from SC/ST/PWD category have been exempted from payment of any fee.

