SBI PO recruitment 2020: Registration process to fill 2,000 probationary officer posts closes today, apply at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) online registration process ends on Friday, 4 December. Candidates who want to apply for SBI PO exam 2020 can register at the official website - sbi.co.in.

The last date to print the application is 19 December and the recruitment exam will be conducted on 31 December 2020 and 2, 4 and 5 January 2021. SBI will release the admit card for the PO prelims exam in the third week of December on its official website.

The recruitment exam is carried out by SBI to fill 2,000 posts of probationary officers. Of the total vacancies, 810 are for general candidates, 540 for OBC, 300 for SC, 200 for EWS, and 150 for ST. Candidates belonging to general, EWS and OBC categories will have to pay the application fee of Rs 750. Those belonging to SC, ST and PWD categories have been exempted from paying the registration fee.

Candidates applying for the post should be minimum of 21 years. The maximum age has been set at 30 years as on 1 April. There is relaxation in upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved category.

The result of SBI PO preliminary exam will be declared in the third week of January. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible to take the main examination that will be held on 29 January, 2021. Those who qualify the examination will be called for interview that will be held in February or March 2021.

To check other details regarding SBI PO recruitment 2020, click here

Steps to apply for SBI PO recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of State Bank of India - sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the Careers tab on the top of the homepage.

Step 3: In Latest Announcements under the link that reads, "Recruitment of Probationary Officers (Advertisement No. 2020-21/ 12)”, tap on Apply Now.

Step 4: Click on New Registration.

Step 5: Enter all the details correctly, upload photo and signature, and other documents is appropriate format.

Step 6: Preview the application and pay the registration fee.

Step 7: Take a printout of your application form for future use.

Here is the direct link to apply for SBI PO recruitment 2020