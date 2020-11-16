SBI PO recruitment 2020: Deadline to apply for 2,000 vacancies for Probationary Officers is 4 December; details at sbi.co.in
Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for main examination that will be conducted on 29 January, 2021
The State Bank of India has released a recruitment notification to fill 2,000 posts of Probationary Officers (PO). Candidates can apply for SBI PO recruitment 2020 at sbi.co.in by 4 December.
Here's an opportunity to work with India's largest bank. SBI is hiring Probationary Officers.
To apply, visit: https://t.co/9TgdJwbE6T#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #ProbationaryOfficers pic.twitter.com/81dyRmQ0RM
— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 15, 2020
As per the notification, the SBI PO recruitment 2020 online preliminary exam will be conducted on 31 December and 2, 4 and 5 January, 2021. The result will be declared in the third week of January. Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for main examination that will be conducted on 29 January, 2021.
Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview that is expected in February/ March 2021.
Out of the total 2,000 vacancies of probationary officers, 810 are for general, 540 for OBC, 300 for SC, 200 for EWS, and 150 for ST candidates. The application fee for general/EWS/OBC category candidates is Rs 750, while those belonging to SC/ST/PWD category have been exempted to pay any registration fee.
Indian citizens who have completed their graduation or would be completing their graduation by 31 December this year are eligible to apply for SBI PO recruitment 2020.
The minimum age limit of candidates applying for the post of SBI probationary officer is 21 years, while the maximum age is 30 years as on 1 April, 2020. There is relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates.
The preliminary exam will be of 100 marks and candidates will get one hour to answer the questions. The paper will consist of three sections - English Language of 30 marks and Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability of 35 marks each.
Check all the details regarding SBI PO recruitment 2020 here
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Former HDFC Bank CEO Aditya Puri to join private equity firm Carlyle as senior advisor
Puri is widely credited for building HDFC Bank from scratch and making it the largest in the private sector space
PNB SO admit card 2020 released at pnbindia.in; recruitment exam to fill 535 vacancies on 22 Nov
Along with the admit card, PNB has also released an information handout for all candidates appearing for the recruitment exam
IBPS Clerk 2020 preliminary exam application ends today; apply at ibps.in for tests on 5, 12 and 13 December
Candidates who qualify the prelims exam will be qualified to appear for mains exam that will be conducted on 28 February, 2021