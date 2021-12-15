SBI PO Prelims exam results declared; check sbi.co.in

Candidates who qualify for the SBI prelims exam will be eligible to appear in the SBI PO 2021 Main exam and those who qualify the Main exam will be shortlisted to appear in the SBI PO interview round

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result for the preliminary exam 2021 for the post of probationary officer (PO). Candidates can check their results on the official website of SBI - https://sbi.co.in/.

The preliminary examination was conducted on 20, 21 and 27 November.

Steps to view SBI PO Prelims Result 2021:

Visit the official website of SBI - https://sbi.co.in

On the homepage, go to ‘Current Opening’ Section and click on ‘Recruitment for Probationary Officer’

Then click on ‘Result for Preliminary Exam’

Enter details like - the roll number/registration number, date of birth and text code

The SBI PO 2021 result will appear on the screen

Check, download and take a printout of SBI PO Prelims Result 2021

The selection process for the probationary officer post consists of three stages - preliminary exams, main examination and an interview.

Candidates who qualify for the SBI prelims exam will be eligible to appear in the SBI PO 2021 Main exam and those who qualify the Main exam will be shortlisted to appear in the SBI PO interview round. The SBI will select the aspirants on the basis of marks obtained in the main examination and the interview. However, it is mandatory to qualify for all three stages. The admit card for the main exam will be released soon, according to news reports.

The main examination is expected to be held this month and the interview will be conducted in February, 2022. The final result is expected to be announced in February or March next year.

With this recruitment drive, the SBI aims to fill a total of 2,056 vacancies for the post of probationary officer. The probationary officers will work across the country in different branches of the bank. The application process for the SBI PO recruitment 2021 was held from 5 October to 25 October this year.

For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SBI - https://sbi.co.in/.